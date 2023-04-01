Max Verstappen dominates to win soggy Austrian F1 sprint race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen dominates to win soggy Austrian F1 sprint race
Max Verstappen dominates to win soggy Austrian F1 sprint race
Updated
Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the sprint race
Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the sprint race
Reuters
Double world champion Max Verstappen (25) ran away with a Saturday sprint race in a Red Bull one-two at the Austrian Grand Prix to increase his Formula One lead over Mexican teammate Sergio Perez (33) to 70 points.

Verstappen took the chequered flag 21.048 seconds clear of Perez in the 24 lap, 100-kilometre, standalone race with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (28) finishing third.

The two Red Bulls had started on the front row, with pole-sitter Verstappen forced onto the slippery grass in wet conditions by his team mate out of turn one as the Mexican briefly took the lead.

"Good race. Just the exit of Turn One, that was not really nice. That could have been a big shunt. We need to have a chat about that. That's not OK," Verstappen said over the radio at the finish.

The pair were seen talking about the incident afterwards and appeared to have patched it up.

"I think Max was angry that I went into Turn Two. But I didn't see him there. I had a bad Turn One, so I tried to protect," said Perez, who needed a strong result after three poor races.

"Once I realised he was there, I opened the door and gave the place back into Turn Two. But it was all fine, we spoke about it."

Verstappen will also start on pole position in Sunday's main grand prix, with Perez lining up 15th after Friday's qualifying, when the Dutch driver will be chasing his fifth win in a row and seventh in nine races.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll (24) and Fernando Alonso (41) finished fourth and fifth with Nico Hulkenberg (35) sixth for Haas, Esteban Ocon (26) seventh for Alpine and George Russell (25) bagging the final point for Mercedes.

McLaren's Lando Norris (23) was the big loser, plunging from third on the grid to ninth and one place ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (38), who started 18th for Mercedes.

Hulkenberg had held second place until lap 12, when his intermediate tyres went off and Perez muscled past, followed by Sainz.

The experienced German pitted for slicks, dropping to 10th but racing back to secure precious points for his US-owned team.

The top eight score points in the sprint, with Verstappen taking the maximum eight and Perez seven.

Both Red Bulls and Sainz stayed on the intermediate tyres throughout the race while others pitted for slicks as conditions improved.

Mentions
MotorsportFormula 1Auto racingVerstappen MaxSainz Carlos Jr.Stroll LanceAlonso FernandoHulkenberg NicoOcon EstebanRussell GeorgeAustrian Grand Prix Formula 1Norris LandoHamilton Lewis
Related Articles
Max Verstappen takes his fourth pole in a row ahead of Charles Leclerc
Updated
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Austrian Grand Prix sprint race
Updated
Max Verstappen wins comfortably in Spain to continue title push and Red Bull domination
Show more
Motorsport
Dutch teenager Dilano van't Hoff dies in crash at Spa
McLaren seek review of Lando Norris' Canadian GP penalty
Horner says Sergio Perez still has Red Bull's full support after horror qualifying
Williams complete top management structure with chief technical head
Horner dismisses Mercedes' Hamilton's rule change suggestion amid Red Bull dominance
Red Bull boss Christian Horner happy to see Daniel Ricciardo back to old self
Max Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP practice ahead of Ferrari duo
Under-fire Nyck De Vries determined to prove Helmut Marko wrong at Austrian GP
Max Verstappen hits back at Lewis Hamilton over comments on Red Bull domination
Red Bull cancel media commitment for Perez after reporting in sick ahead of Austrian GP
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timothy Weah joins up with Juve as Thuram heads to Inter
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson joins Chelsea from Villarreal