Max Verstappen takes his fourth pole in a row ahead of Charles Leclerc

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen takes his fourth pole in a row ahead of Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen takes his fourth pole in a row ahead of Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen celebrates his pole
Max Verstappen celebrates his pole
Reuters
Red Bull's Formula One leader Max Verstappen took pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday while teammate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 15th after having a lap deleted.

The pole was Verstappen's fourth in a row, while Mexican Perez, 69 points behind Verstappen after eight races all won by Red Bull, failed to make the top 10 for the fourth race in succession.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified second with teammate Carlos Sainz third.

Drivers will have another qualifying on Saturday for a standalone 100 km sprint race that no longer determines Sunday's grid under a new format introduced this season and first used in Azerbaijan in April.

More to come...

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportVerstappen MaxLeclerc CharlesPerez SergioSainz Carlos Sr.Formula 1Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen fastest in Austrian GP practice ahead of Ferrari duo
Red Bull ready for Austrian homecoming celebration as F1 moves to scenic Spielberg
Red Bull's red-hot Verstappen top, Ferrari's Sainz crashes in Monaco Grand Prix practice
Show more
Auto racing
Williams complete top management structure with chief technical head
Horner dismisses Mercedes' Hamilton's rule change suggestion amid Red Bull dominance
Red Bull boss Christian Horner happy to see Daniel Ricciardo back to old self
Under-fire Nyck De Vries determined to prove Helmut Marko wrong at Austrian GP
Max Verstappen hits back at Lewis Hamilton over comments on Red Bull domination
Updated
Red Bull cancel media commitment for Perez after reporting in sick ahead of Austrian GP
Max Verstappen aims for another record as Red Bull head home to Austria
Laurent Rossi sees Ryan Reynolds' winning touch boosting F1 team Alpine
Aston Martin a reality check for F1, says Alpine boss Laurent Rossi
Hitech seek to enter F1 from 2026 with Kazakh backing
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai, United in talks for Onana
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations