Sebastian Ogier wins Rally of Portugal for a record sixth time

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Rally de Portugal WRC
  4. Sebastian Ogier wins Rally of Portugal for a record sixth time

Sebastian Ogier wins Rally of Portugal for a record sixth time

Ogier and co-driver Landais celebrate
Ogier and co-driver Landais celebrate Reuters
Toyota's Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Portugal for a record sixth time on Sunday after beating Hyundai's Ott Tanak by 7.9 seconds.

The Frenchman, an eight-time world champion, previously shared the record with Finnish great Markku Alen.

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville finished third to stretch his world championship lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans, who was a distant sixth, to 24 points after five rounds.

Ogier, competing only part-time now, had led the rally since Saturday when teammate and reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera rolled off.

The Frenchman had started the final 62.18km, over four stages on the fast gravel roads around Matosinhos and Porto, with an 11.9-second lead over Tanak who led the Sunday standings and is now third overall in the championship.

"It was not a great weekend for the whole team, but it was a good rally for us and I am glad we could bring some points," said Ogier.

Neuville, who took five points from the Power Stage, finished a minute and nine seconds behind.

Adrien Fourmaux was fourth for M-Sport Ford, with Hyundai's Dani Sordo fifth.

Hyundai (219 points) took the lead from Toyota (215) in the manufacturers' standings.

The next round of the world championship is in Sardinia from May 30 to June 2.

Mentions
Auto racingRally de Portugal WRCTanak OttOgier SebastienNeuville ThierryEvans ElfynRovanpera KalleFourmaux AdrienMotorsport
Related Articles
Thierry Neuville leads Elfyn Evans by tight margin in Croatia Rally
Thierry Neuville takes early lead in Safari Rally Kenya after winning opening stage
Race winner Norris believes McLaren can mount F1 title challenge in 2025
Show more
Auto racing
FIA's first CEO Natalie Robyn to leave after 18 months
Red Bull have taken 220 staff from Mercedes, says fighting Horner
Formula 1 Focus: Norris masters Miami to finally claim his maiden victory
'NoWins' no more as Norris delivers much needed F1 plot twist in Miami
McLaren's Lando Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first-ever F1 win
Kevin Magnussen helped Nico Hulkenberg with 'well-deserved' penalties
Red Bull's Max Verstappen continues domination as he takes Miami Grand Prix pole
Daniel Ricciardo savours his first points of the season during Miami sprint race
Most Read
Derby Week: Through titles, history and class warfare, the Battle of Copenhagen renews
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen thrash Bochum and Atalanta vs Roma underway
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Nadal eyes French Open bid despite early Rome exit at hands of Hurkacz

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings