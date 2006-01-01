Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to ride for Ducati from 2025

  4. Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to ride for Ducati from 2025

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to ride for Ducati from 2025

Marquez is signing for Ducati
Spaniard Marc Marquez (31), the six-time MotoGP world champion, will join the Ducati factory team in 2025 and team up with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia (27), the Italian manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

Marquez, who currently rides for Gresini, Ducati's satellite team which he joined at the start of 2024 after 11 seasons at Honda, will replace the Italian Enea Bastianini on a two-year contract.

Marquez has not won a race since October 2021 and lies eighth in the standings at the midway point of this season.

