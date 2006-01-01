Jack Doohan to replace outgoing Esteban Ocon for first practice in Canada

Jack Doohan has taken part in four sessions in F1 before
Jack Doohan has taken part in four sessions in F1 beforeReuters
Alpine's Australian reserve Jack Doohan (21) will replace Esteban Ocon (27) in first Friday practice for this week's Canadian Grand Prix, the Renault-owned Formula One team said.

Alpine announced on Monday that Ocon, who collided with teammate Pierre Gasly at the last race in Monaco and has a five- place grid penalty for Montreal, would be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Doohan is the son of five-time 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick and a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

The Australian has taken part in four F1 rookie free practice sessions, most recently in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season.

"I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season," he said.

"This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds."

Alpine are ninth in the 10-team standings with two points from eight races.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingCanadian Grand Prix Formula 1Doohan JackOcon EstebanGasly PierreFormula 1
