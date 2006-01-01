Max Verstappen expecting 'very close' battle at Dutch Grand Prix

Advertisement
Verstappen has won each Dutch Grand Prix that he's raced in
Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen (26) said Thursday he was less confident ahead of his home Grand Prix than at this time last year, with a "very close" race in prospect.

Verstappen has never lost in front of his adoring fans since Zandvoort returned to the F1 circuit in 2021 and completely dominated the drivers' championship last year with 19 Grand Prix victories.

But after a strong start this season, the Red Bull driver has failed to win the last four Grand Prix races and he said the feeling was very different coming into Sunday's battle than in 2023.

"Let's just say that last year coming here, I was a lot more confident that we had a big chance of winning the race," Verstappen told reporters.

"But that's how the season is already, you know. It's a lot more competitive," he added.

With 10 races left, Verstappen enjoys a 78-point advantage over his closest rival, Lando Norris, but is looking nervously over his shoulder as his rivals make up ground.

"Lately you see there are a lot of cars actually winning races and drivers, of course. So, it's just very unknown. I mean, it's very close," he said.

"So for sure, I'm not coming into this weekend saying that, 'yeah, we're going to win the race'. I just want to have a clean weekend, understand the car a bit more, learn from it," he said.

Verstappen is celebrating his 200th Grand Prix on Sunday and appeared to suggest that he was more than halfway through his career at the age of 26.

Asked if he thought he would celebrate another 200 Grand Prix, he replied: "No. Nice and easy. So we've passed halfway, for sure."

He said he doesn't feel like he already has 200 races under his belt and it has been an "incredible ride", singling out his first Grand Prix win and the first of his three World Championships as highlights.

But he said he was not looking currently beyond the end of his contract with Red Bull in 2028.

"There's a lot of time to decide what happens. So, I just keep everything open. I'm quite easy-going about it."

Mentions
Formula 1Verstappen MaxMotorsportAuto racingDutch Grand Prix Formula 1
Jannik Sinner hopes to tune out the noise amid doping storm for US Open campaign

