Renault boss Luca de Meo appoints Briatore as F1 advisor for Alpine

Former Benetton and Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore (74) is returning to the sport as executive adviser to Renault chief executive Luca de Meo (57), the French carmaker's Alpine team announced on Friday.

The Italian businessman remains a controversial figure in Formula One due to his involvement in one of the biggest scandals in the sport's history.

Brazilian driver Nelson Piquet Junior's deliberate crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix became known as 'Crashgate' and led to then Renault boss Briatore being handed a lifetime ban from Formula One in 2009.

The ban was subsequently overturned by a French court in 2010.

Briatore had previously led Renault to their most successful era in Formula One with Fernando Alonso world champion in 2005 and 2006. He also led Benetton when Michael Schumacher took his first titles in 1994 and 1995.

"BWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Flavio Briatore has been appointed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo as his Executive Advisor for the Formula One Division," Alpine said in a statement at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"Briatore will predominantly focus on top-level areas of the team including: scouting top talents and providing insights on the driver market, challenging the existing project by assessing the current structure and advising on some strategic matters within the sport."

Alpine are struggling this season and are eighth in the constructors' standings with just five points from nine races. The team have already announced that French driver Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the year.

There has been speculation about Renault's continued involvement in the sport and as an engine manufacturer when a new era starts in 2026.

The current Renault engine, used only by Alpine, is known to be down on power compared to rivals and huge investment will be required for the new one.

Alpine, Renault's sportscar brand, could instead compete with a power unit bought in from a rival such as Mercedes or Red Bull.

Briatore has experience on the engine side, running the Supertec company that provided a number of teams with Renault Mecachrome engines in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Italian also remains close to former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, now 93, while pursuing business interests in restaurants, nightclubs and fashion as well as driver management.

He was also instrumental in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix securing a place on the calendar.

Alpine have seen considerable upheaval of late, with a string of senior figures from the Briatore era departing. The team are now led by Bruno Famin, who comes from the engine side of the business.

Alonso, who has been managed by the Italian through his career, is now at Aston Martin after leaving Alpine at the end of 2022 and in April signed a new deal at the age of 42.