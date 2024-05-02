David Sanchez joins F1 team Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. David Sanchez joins F1 team Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren
David Sanchez joins F1 team Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren
Alpine's Pierre Gasly in action in Shanghai
Alpine's Pierre Gasly in action in ShanghaiReuters
David Sanchez has joined the struggling Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team as executive technical director after leaving McLaren in April only three months after joining.

The French engineer, who will oversee the technical department at Enstone, started his F1 career in 2005 as a junior aerodynamicist with Renault F1.

Alpine said in a statement on Thursday he will have overall responsibility for the performance, engineering, and aerodynamic areas of the team and report to principal Bruno Famin.

"This is a key appointment to ensure we are optimising everything we do as a team and focusing on the right performance areas," said Famin.

"It is clear that the performance of the car and development path has not moved at a sufficient pace relative to our ambitions as a team."

Alpine have yet to score a point in five races this season and are last but one in the championship.

"This team has always had so many fantastic people involved and there is clearly so much potential to unlock," said Sanchez.

"We have a big task ahead to improve on-track performance and it is this type of challenge that motivates me."

He joined McLaren from Ferrari, where he led the aerodynamics department, and was trumpeted by the former champions as a major signing.

McLaren then announced he was leaving because "the role, responsibilities and ambitions associated with David's position did not align with our original expectations."

Mentions
Auto racingFormula 1MotorsportAlpine
Related Articles
30 years after his death, the unforgettable Ayrton Senna lives on more than ever
Red Bull mastermind Adrian Newey to leave at the end of the season
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff knocks back speculation about Max Verstappen talks
Show more
Auto racing
F1 recalls Ayrton Senna with awe and gratitude thirty years after death
Former boss Otmar Szafnauer says Red Bull should stick with Sergio Perez next season
Nico Hulkenberg to race for Sauber and Audi in F1 from 2025
F1 commission defers decision on points change to July
Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey to leave team over Horner controversy
Ferrari strikes multi-year partnership with HP for Formula 1 team sponsorship
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of World Championship by Stuart Bingham
Fullkrug fires Dortmund to first-leg win over PSG in Champions League semi-finals
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings