Russell posts fastest time in final practice for Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes' British driver George Russell was fastest in the third free practice session for the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix

After Thursday's opening practice was abandoned after nine minutes due to loose drain covers on the track, delaying the second session until the early hours of the morning with the stands empty, FP3 finally provided the fans with some entertainment.

But the session was red-flagged five minutes before the scheduled end after Williams' Alex Albon hit the wall exiting turn five and lost his tyre, which rolled down the track.

The result was that several drivers did not complete their flying laps, leaving still much unknown before the qualifying session which is due to start at midnight local time.

Russell's best lap was one minute and 34.093 seconds with Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren 0.398 seconds behind and American Logan Sargeant the third fastest, 0.552 off Russell’s' pace.

The Red Bull pair of world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were next quickest.

Formula 1 is making its return to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982.