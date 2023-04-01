Max Verstappen cruises to easy victory in US Grand Prix sprint race

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen cruises to easy victory in US Grand Prix sprint race
Max Verstappen cruises to easy victory in US Grand Prix sprint race
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen races during the Sprint Shootout
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen races during the Sprint Shootout
AFP
Newly-crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen (26) added eight more points to his title-winning tally on Saturday as he cruised to victory for Red Bull in the sprint race at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

The Dutchman led unchallenged from pole position to chequered flag to finish nearly ten seconds clear of revitalised seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Charles Leclerc came home third for Ferrari.

It was Verstappen's third sprint race win of the season and buoyed his prospects for another triumph in Sunday's Grand Prix race when he will start from sixth on the grid after having his best qualifying lap deleted for exceeding track limits.

Lando Norris maintained McLaren's much-improved form by taking a strong fourth place ahead of Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.

George Russell finished seventh in the second Mercedes, but he was relegated to eighth after taking a five-second penalty, thus elevating Pierre Gasly of Alpine to seventh.

Williams Alex Albon finished ninth, just missing a point, with McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri -- winner of the previous sprint in Qatar -- 10th.

Daniel Ricciardo returned after missing five races with a broken hand and was 12th for AlphaTauri.

"The hand hasn't affected me this weekend so it's been good," said the Australian."

The main event at the Texas track is on Sunday with Leclerc starting on pole position and Verstappen chasing his 50th grand prix win from sixth on the grid.

A front row starter has always won in Austin but there would be no great surprise if Verstappen proves an exception to the rule.

"Starting P6 is going to be a bit different than today," said Verstappen, who controlled the race from start to finish and extended his unassailable lead in the championship to 213 points.

"But it makes it interesting and hopefully we can have a bit of fun out there tomorrow."

Dominant Red Bull and Verstappen have already secured both the constructors' and drivers' world championships with a fistful of races to spare.

Red Bull have also won 16 of 17 races this year.

Verstappen chopped Leclerc aggressively towards the pitlane exit on the opening uphill run to turn one, with Hamilton then forced wide over the kerbs but passing the Ferrari around the outside.

In the early laps, Verstappen and 2021 title rival Hamilton ran close enough for the Briton to have a drag reduction benefit, and perhaps dream of a first win of any sort in two years.

Then the Red Bull pulled away and it was game over.

"It was quite tight but luckily there is a lot of space going into Turn One, so that definitely helps," said Verstappen, the first driver to win three sprints in a single season.

"After that we could do our own race, control the pace a bit. I had a bit of fun at the end, pushing a bit more."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Verstappen MaxHamilton LewisLeclerc CharlesMcLarenNorris LandoPerez SergioRussell GeorgeGasly PierrePiastri OscarRicciardo DanielAlbon AlexanderSainz Carlos Jr.United States Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Norris tops second Dutch practice ahead of Verstappen as Ricciardo taken to hospital
Red Bull's Verstappen on pole for potential title parade at Qatar Grand Prix
Sainz fastest for Ferrari on his birthday at Monza
Show more
Motorsport
Francesco Bagnaia in charge as weather cancels Australian MotoGP sprint race
Johann Zarco wins Australian MotoGP ahead of championship leader Francesco Bagnaia
Charles Leclerc on pole in Austin as Max Verstappen has lap deleted
Formula One champion Max Verstappen fastest in US Grand Prix practice
Lewis Hamilton says Formula One is an extreme sport and should stay so
Brad Binder takes charge at Australia MotoGP practice as Francesco Bagnaia falters
Formula One drivers stunned by threat of million-euro fines after rule change
Editors' Picks: Final four face off in Rugby World Cup, club football back with a bang
Max Verstappen chases records as F1 begins Americas stint in Austin
Most Read
Football Tracker: Milan take on Juve in heavyweight clash, Villa host West Ham
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Handre Pollard's last-gasp penalty sends South Africa into World Cup final over England
Kvaratskhelia nets brace as Napoli get back to winning ways against Verona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings