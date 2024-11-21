Advertisement
Reuters
Sergio Perez's father Antonio Perez
Sergio Perez's father Antonio PerezReuters / Carlos Perez Gallardo
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez (34) has distanced himself from homophobic comments made by his father Antonio about former racer Ralf Schumacher (49).

Perez senior, who is also a politician, had made disparaging remarks to ESPN about multiple race winner Schumacher, who announced in July he was in a same-sex relationship.

Schumacher, in his role as a television pundit, had criticised Perez's performance for Red Bull with the Mexican only eighth in a championship led by teammate Max Verstappen with more than twice as many points.

"I don't agree with any of his comments," Perez told Sky Sports television on Wednesday when asked about his father's words. "I think he did (sic) a mistake in that regard.

"I don't share any of his views but at the same time, I don't control what my father has to say.

"I can only control what I say and I think it's important as a sport to always show that whatever happens on track always remains on track. We should always be an example for the rest of the world."

Schumacher is the brother of seven-time world champion Michael and won six races with Williams in the early 2000s. He has a son David racing GT cars in Germany and replied to Perez Senior himself on Instagram.

"I would also stand behind my son 100% and try to help. That's how you do it as a father," he said.

"Regarding the style, I would be different, but we know Mr Perez with all his emotions. That's why I'm not mad at him. However, I think the track results would be the better arguments."

While Verstappen can clinch his fourth successive championship in Las Vegas this weekend, Perez is chasing his first points since Austin in October.

