Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen to take five-place grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen to take five-place grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

Reuters
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practice
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during practiceAmanada Perobelli / Reuters
Red Bull's Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen (27) will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race in Brazil in a boost for McLaren rival Lando Norris.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said in a statement on Friday that the Dutch driver will be using his sixth internal combustion engine for the race at Interlagos, his second such breach of the season.

The allowance for the campaign is four and Verstappen took a 10-place penalty for using a fifth engine at the Belgian Grand Prix in July. The rules state that the first breach is a 10-place drop with five-place demotions for subsequent ones.

Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit is relatively easy for overtaking, making it the best place to take a grid penalty of the remaining races.

Verstappen is 47 points clear of Norris with four rounds remaining, including two Saturday sprints, and a maximum 120 points still to be won.

Verstappen's struggling Mexican teammate Sergio Perez will have a chassis change as he seeks to end a dire run of form.

"We've changed him back into a different chassis," Red Bull's chief engineer Paul Monaghan told "He asked if we can: yeah, fine, OK. The boys got a bit of work but they didn't mind so there we go."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1Max VerstappenSergio PerezRed Bull
Related Articles
Title contender Norris expecting cleaner battle in Brazil as F1 season heats up
Red Bull's Verstappen hits back at critics ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Hamilton believes Norris can beat defending champion Verstappen to F1 title
Show more
Motorsport
Former F1 champion Damon Hill doubles down on Verstappen criticism over driving style
Lando Norris fastest in sole practice for Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Ollie Bearman to stand in for unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Friday running
MotoGP season finale scheduled for Valencia cancelled due to floods
Max Verstappen backs Gabriel Bortoleto for Sauber seat in 2025
Bagnaia fastest in practice in Malaysia ahead of title rival Martin
Updated
'I'm not here to make friends,' says Lawson after fall-out with Perez at Mexican GP
Most Read
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United manager from mid-November

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings