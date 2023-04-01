Toto Wolff signs three-year contract extension with Mercedes until 2026

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Toto Wolff signs three-year contract extension with Mercedes until 2026
Toto Wolff signs three-year contract extension with Mercedes until 2026
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff
AFP
Toto Wolff has signed a three-year contract to remain as team principal and chief executive of Formula 1 outfit Mercedes.

The Austrian, who owns a one-third share of the Formula 1 team, announced the new agreement following a meeting with fellow shareholders INEOS and Mercedes-Benz.

Wolff has overseen the day-to-day running of the operation since 2013. The 52-year-old guided Mercedes to eight successive Constructors' Championships from 2014 to 2021.

Mercedes finished as runners-up behind Red Bull in 2023 and their star man Lewis Hamilton came third in the drivers' championship last term.

"At the end of the day, as a shareholder myself, I want the best return on investment. And the best return on investment is winning," Wolff told the Daily Telegraph on Monday.

"I'm not going to try to hang on to a position that I think somebody is going to do better than me.

"I make sure that I have people around who can tell me otherwise. In the end the three of us decided: 'Let's do it again'.

"The risk for me is always more bore-out than burnout. And that's why I embrace the challenges we have today, even though they sometimes feel very, very difficult to manage."

The announcement ends speculation over Wolff's future in the team principal role.

It comes as the team confirmed on Monday they will unveil their new car for 2024, which will be driven by Hamilton and George Russell, at Silverstone on February 14th.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Steiner leaves Haas in shock exit, engineer Komatsu takes over as team principal
Williams F1 team to use Mercedes engines until at least 2030
Sauber to race as Stake F1 team in 2024 and 2025 following Alfa Romeo departure
Show more
Motorsport
Jenson Button has eye on new peaks ahead of 'emotional' Le Mans
Guenther Steiner 'stung' by lack of a proper farewell from Haas
Accident during 48-hour stage ends Al-Rajhi's hopes of home Dakar win in Saudi Arabia
Dakar stage win moves Al-Attiyah up to second behind favourite Al-Rajhi
Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage four but Yazeed Al Rajhi stretches overall lead
F1's governing body confirms exits of sporting and technical directors
Spanish rider Carles Falcon seriously injured in Dakar crash, Carlos Sainz leads cars
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final
Football Tracker: Senegal kick off AFCON campaign against Gambia, South Korea win
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema's future at Al Ittihad uncertain, Renan Lodi set for Saudi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings