Steiner leaves Haas in shock exit, engineer Komatsu takes over as team principal

Steiner had been at Haas since they joined the grid in 2016

The US-owned Haas F1 team have announced the shock departure of principal Guenther Steiner on Wednesday and appointed long-serving Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu as his replacement.

Haas, who slumped to last in the 2023 constructors' standings with only 12 points, said in a statement that Italian Steiner had left with immediate effect. There was no comment from Steiner.

After playing a big part in their creation, the Italian had been the Haas team principal since they joined the grid in 2016, and after a hugely impressive opening campaign, he led them to fifth in the Constructors' Championship in 2018.

After that though, the success dried up, with the smallest outfit on the grid finishing bottom in 2021 and 2023, and second from bottom in 2019 and 2020, with points being few and far between in that period.

Their struggles have seemingly caused something of a civil war, with technical director Simone Resta leaving the team shortly before Steiner after reportedly falling out with owner Gene Haas.

Engineering director Komatsu worked under Steiner for the entirety of the Italian's reign and says he's looking forward to stepping into the top job himself.

“I’m naturally very excited to have the opportunity to be team principal at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team," he said.

“Having been with the team since its track debut back in 2016, I’m obviously passionately invested in its success in Formula 1.

“I’m looking forward to leading our programme and the various competitive operations internally to ensure we can build a structure that produces improved on-track performances.

“We are a performance-based business. We obviously haven’t been competitive enough recently which has been a source of frustration for us all. We have amazing support from Gene and our various partners, and we want to mirror their enthusiasm with an improved on-track product.

“We have a great team of people across Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello and together I know we can achieve the kind of results we’re capable of.”