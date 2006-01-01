Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Valtteri Bottas 'waiting for the green light' as his F1 future hangs in the balance

Valtteri Bottas 'waiting for the green light' as his F1 future hangs in the balance

Sauber are choosing between Bottas and younger drivers
Sauber are choosing between Bottas and younger drivers Edgar Su / Reuters
Valtteri Bottas (35) recognised he could be out of Formula 1 next season but said he trusted new Sauber boss Mattia Binotto to give him the nod over younger rivals.

The 35-year-old Finn, a 10-time race-winner with Mercedes before switching to Swiss-based Sauber, told reporters at the US Grand Prix on Thursday that he was still waiting for a decision he had hoped would have been made by now.

"There's nothing I can do at the moment, it's not in my hands. I'm trying to perform the best I can this weekend and hope that will boost things up," he said.

Sauber have to decide whether to go for two experienced drivers or bring in a young talent as the team transitions to becoming the factory Audi outfit from 2026.

They have signed German veteran Nico Hulkenberg from Haas and have a seat to fill, with Bottas the incumbent but measured against the likes of youngsters Mick Schumacher, F2 leader Gabriel Bortoleto and Franco Colapinto.

"I know the terms that I'm up for and just basically waiting for the green light," said Bottas, who felt money was not an issue.

"I will stay positive because I really feel and believe that I should be in that seat. I feel like I would be best for the interest of the team."

Bottas acknowledged it was hard to show a wider audience how well he was performing when he was driving for the only team yet to score a point this season.

"I don't want the headline 'frustrated', that's a hard word, but it's tough," he said.

"If you don't have the car, it's really difficult to show what you can do. And also for people making decisions in a big company, they tend to look at the results.

"It's not at the moment easy to shine, let's say. I've just got to trust Mattia. He knows what he will get from me."

Binotto, a former Ferrari principal, took the helm in August.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1United States Grand Prix Formula 1Valtteri BottasGabriel BortoletoFranco ColapintoMick Schumacher
Related Articles
Norris shrugs off Red Bull 'trick' of trade at United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 to scrap bonus point for fastest lap from next season
Norris and Verstappen ready to lock horns in Texas as Formula 1 returns
Show more
Motorsport
Toyota returns to Formula 1 in technical partnership with Haas
Francesco Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin
Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP sprint race to close gap on leader Martin
Defending champion Bagnaia leads Martin in first Japan MotoGP practice
Marc Marquez says MotoGP title race between Martin and Bagnaia
US Grand Prix ticket sales 'took off' after Verstappen stopped winning
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
25 finalists but Yamal the clear favourite for the Golden Boy award
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice 'if necessary'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings