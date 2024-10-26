Advertisement
  Yuki Tsunoda to test for Red Bull at the end of the F1 season

Yuki Tsunoda to test for Red Bull at the end of the F1 season

Reuters
Tsunoda arrives ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix
Tsunoda arrives ahead of the Mexico City Grand PrixHenry Romero / Reuters
Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will have a test with reigning Formula 1 champions Red Bull after the end of the season, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday.

Engine partners Honda, who are leaving Red Bull for rivals Aston Martin at the end of next year, had been pushing for the move.

Tsunoda races for Red Bull-owned RB where he has a contract for next year.

Horner said the Japanese, whose only previous experience of a Red Bull car was a demonstration run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, would drive the RB20 at the end-of-season Abu Dhabi test.

"Yuki is a member of the junior team, and it's something that we have discussed with Honda," he told reporters at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

"It will again be good to give him a run, and get the opportunity to work with Red Bull Racing engineers and see how he performs in a Red Bull Racing car."

Drivers for Red Bull Racing and RB are all contracted to Red Bull, who can swap them between their teams.

RB are expected to have Tsunoda and New Zealander Liam Lawson as their 2025 lineup but Sergio Perez's poor performances at Red Bull have left open the possibility triple champion Max Verstappen could have a new teammate there.

