  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Mexican Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. F1 title rivals Verstappen and Norris set for another duel in Mexico

F1 title rivals Verstappen and Norris set for another duel in Mexico

AFP
Red Bull's Max Verstappen (L) talks with McLaren's Lando Norris after qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen (L) talks with McLaren's Lando Norris after qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix
Championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris set up the prospect of another spectacular duel in Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix when they qualified second and third on Saturday.

Both drivers declared themselves satisfied with their starting positions - and both know they will be on their own as their Red Bull and McLaren teams' second drivers Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri failed to qualify in the top half of the grid.

"I wasn't sure it would be possible to be on the front row," said three-time champion and series leader Verstappen, whose first fastest lap in Q3 was deleted because he exceeded track limits.

"So, to do it makes me very happy! I felt a lot of pressure as I barely did any laps on Friday and we were doing a lot of catch-up. I needed to have a good qualifying.

"This is probably one of the hardest tracks to get right - low downforce, easy to lock up and to slide ... it's one of the trickiest ones on the calendar."

Norris, who is 57 points behind Verstappen with five races remaining, was penalised five seconds for running off-track when passing him during last Sunday's United States Grand Prix and has made it clear he is working on finding a way to beat him to take the title.

"Honestly, I'm pretty happy with third," he said. "I feel like I got to the limit of the car quite quickly, but I struggled to get more from it in the final two laps.

"Carlos (Sainz) and Max did good laps, especially Carlos who has been quick all weekend.

"No one has done long runs on the tyres we will be on tomorrow so there are question marks for us all.

"Ferrari have been good in qualifying and long-run pace over the last few races so it's going to be tough.

"But I am in a good position so I am looking forward to it."

Norris added that he had been studying changes he may make to avoid becoming too easily entangled if passing Verstappen on track.

"I might be more aggressive or I might be less aggressive," he said. "It depends ... Let's see what happens."

MotorsportAuto racingMexican Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Max VerstappenLando Norris
