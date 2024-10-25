Advertisement
George Russell fastest in Mexico after Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman collide

Reuters
Russell in action
Russell in actionREUTERS / Henry Romero
George Russell (26) was fastest for Mercedes in opening Mexico City Grand Prix practice on Friday after a heavy collision between Williams' Alex Albon (28) and Ferrari's Oliver Bearman (19) halted the session.

Bearman, the British reserve who will be racing for Haas next season, was driving Charles Leclerc's car in the hour-long practice.

Albon careered hard into the tyre wall at turn 10, the Thai losing control after he came round the corner at speed and found the slower Ferrari on the right side of the track.

The Williams skewed sideways into the Ferrari, damaging its suspension, before crashing.

Both drivers were unhurt with Albon calling Bearman an 'idiot' over the team radio and stewards announcing an investigation after the session.

"Alex had to back out of it and lost the car on the apex," Williams team boss James Vowles told Sky Sports television. "The car doesn't really step out there. He lifted off because he saw the other car.

"As long as the chassis is OK, we will be fine for FP2 (second practice). If the chassis is damaged, it's a bit more significant."

Russell set a fastest time of one minute 17.998 seconds, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz 0.317 slower and RB's Yuki Tsunoda third on the timesheets.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen was fourth fastest, but missed the last five minutes of the session due to an engine problem.

"There's something wrong with the engine, mate," he said over the radio to his race engineer. "I don't know... it's not behaving nice. I have no power."

His closest rival Lando Norris sat out the session while Mexican IndyCar regular Pato O'Ward took a turn in the McLaren and ended up 13th.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was also absent, handing over his car to Italian Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli, the 18-year-old who will replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton next season, lapped 12th fastest with Williams Franco Colapinto 11th.

Mexican Sergio Perez was only 10th for Red Bull in front of his home fans, behind RB's Liam Lawson in ninth.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingOliver BearmanAlexander AlbonGeorge RussellYuki TsunodaCarlos Sainz Jr.Mexican Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1
