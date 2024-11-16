Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. Bagnaia takes crucial pole for final Grand Prix as Martin qualifies fourth

Bagnaia takes crucial pole for final Grand Prix as Martin qualifies fourth

Reuters
Bagnaia is 24 points behind Martin
Bagnaia is 24 points behind MartinREUTERS / Hasnoor Hussain
Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia (27) took pole position for the season-ending Solidarity Grand Prix to pile the pressure on championship leader Jorge Martin (26), who was only fourth fastest on Saturday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ducati's Bagnaia, who won the riders championship in the past two seasons, is 24 points behind Pramac Racing's Martin ahead of the Solidarity Grand Prix.

Bagnaia was fastest in one minute 38.641 seconds while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was second heading into the final grand prix of his MotoGP career. Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez completed the front row.

"I need to put more bikes between me and Jorge. He's starting fourth so he's very close but (I am) happy overall in terms of pace," Bagnaia said.

Martin, who can clinch the title with a victory in the sprint later on Saturday, is joined on the second row by Pramac Racing teammate Franco Morbidelli and rookie Pedro Acosta of the Red Bull GasGas Tech3 team.

The final race is being held in Barcelona, which already hosted a grand prix in May, after catastrophic floods in Valencia forced organisers to move the season finale.

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingMotoGPFrancesco BagnaiaJorge MartinAleix EspargaroMarc MarquezPedro AcostaFranco Morbidelli
Related Articles
Martin closes in on MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes out in Malaysia sprint
Bagnaia fastest in practice in Malaysia ahead of title rival Martin
Bagnaia dominates to win wet Thai Grand Prix ahead of title rival Martin
Show more
Motorsport
Revisiting Macau 10 years on from teenage Max Verstappen's incredible showing
Bagnaia fastest in opening practice session of MotoGP season finale ahead of Martin
Bagnaia says he'll 'be happy' for Martin if his rival beats him to MotoGP title
Formula 1 to stay in Monaco for six more years with new date announced
Nail-biter in Barcelona to decide Martin and Bagnaia's MotoGP title fight
Las Vegas Grand Prix organsisers rule out adopting future sprint format
London's O2 Arena set to hold unprecedented F1 season launch in 2025
Niels Wittich leaves F1 race director role with immediate effect
Fallows to depart Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival
Most Read
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in record-breaking Texas bout
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
Romania vs Kosovo abandoned after players depart pitch following pro-Serbia chants

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings