  4. MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods

MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods

AFP
Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia, eastern Spain, on October 30
Leading MotoGP riders called Thursday for the season finale in a fortnight to be moved out of Valencia because of deadly once-in-a-generation flooding in Spain.

At least 95 people have been killed and troops, police and firefighters are racing to find survivors and victims in the Valencia region of the country.

The MotoGP world title could go down to the final race weekend of the campaign, scheduled for the Circuit Ricardo Tormo just outside Valencia on November 16-17.

Spain's Jorge Martin, who tops the championship ahead of Italy's title-holder Francesco Bagnaia, said: "At the end of the day, I think the best solution will be to race elsewhere."

Speaking in Sepang ahead of this weekend's Malaysia GP, the 26-year-old called on the sport's bosses to make a decision on a possible change of venue as soon as possible.

"The best thing would be to know right now so you approach the weekend in a different way," said the Pramac Ducati rider.

Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia took part in a press conference ahead of the MotoGP of Malaysia
Title rival Bagnaia, who is still in the fight just 17 points back, said the Spanish people "are living their worst dream".

"The most difficult thing for me is the ethical side because racing there is like a party, like a moment to enjoy.

"Knowing the situation as it is, it's not correct... this could be wrong to race there. If it was my choice, I'd prefer not to race there.

"We have many more (other) options," said the Ducati rider.

The Valencia track itself has not been damaged but there are question marks about some of the other infrastructure needed to host thousands of fans.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez said the priority must be the recovery effort and not racing.

Up to a year's rain fell in a few hours on the eastern city of Valencia and the surrounding region on Tuesday, sending torrents of water and mud through towns and cities.

"As a Spaniard, it's super-difficult to see these kinds of images," said Marquez.

"Theorically, we have a GP there, but now I think all the facilities of the government, of Spain, need to go to the people who lost their houses."

Spain on Thursday started three days of mourning.

