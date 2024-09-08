Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. WRC
  4. Thierry Neuville wins in Greece to stretch championship lead, Ogier rolls

Thierry Neuville wins in Greece to stretch championship lead, Ogier rolls

Updated
Thierry Neuville in action
Thierry Neuville in actionHannu Rainamo/Lehtikuva via Reuters
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville (36) won the Acropolis Rally and extended his world championship lead to 34 points on Sunday as title rival Sebastien Ogier (40) rolled his Toyota on the final stage in Greece.

Spanish teammate Dani Sordo was second and Ott Tanak third over the rough and rocky gravel roads to complete a podium lockout for the South Korean manufacturer in the Lamia-based event.

Hyundai lead Toyota by 35 points in the standings with three rounds remaining.

Neuville had a comfortable lead of more than a minute going into the final stage and the victory was the Belgian's second of the season and first since Monte Carlo in January.

Ogier's challenge disappeared completely when the Frenchman misjudged a corner and rolled 1.6km into the 18.2km final Power Stage.

The crew were unhurt and continued to the finish in the damaged car to secure the 13 points earned up to Saturday. Ogier had led the rally on Friday before suffering a turbocharger problem.

Neuville, who finished the 15-stage event one minute and 36.8 seconds clear of Sordo, now has 192 points to Tanak's 158 and Ogier's 154 with Toyota's Elfyn Evans on 140.

Tanak's podium was the 50th of the Estonian's world rally championship career.

The final day started after thunderstorms and heavy overnight rain, with muddy sections that later dried.

Neuville, chasing his first title after years in the top category, said he had been concerned about the roughness of the roads from the moment he checked out the stages on the limited-speed pre-rally recce.

"I knew that we needed a different approach than some of the other drivers to try to keep the advantage we have in the championship for the remaining rounds," said the Belgian.

"That objective and target has been the best, and paid off with victory and a good team result as well. We were not driving on the limit all weekend long to avoid any punctures and moments, and we kept all four wheels on the road.

"Now we have a good lead, the story will be to protect those points in the last three rounds."

The problems suffered by top-category drivers meant second-tier WRC2 contenders, led by Finland's Sami Pajari, made up the rest of the top 10.

The next round will be on gravel in Chile on the 26th- 29th September. 

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingThierry NeuvilleSebastien OgierDani SordoOtt TanakWRC
Related Articles
Tanak leads Hyundai trio after first day of Acropolis Rally in Greece
Oliver Bearman to replace banned Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
FIA replies to front wing concerns as all F1 teams reportedly comply
Show more
Motorsport
Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP as championship leader Martin pays for rain gamble
MotoGP leader Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint
Bagnaia defies pain to top times in San Marino MotoGP practice
Baku and Singapore could be good for Ferrari, says Leclerc after Italian GP win
Team principal Christian Horner says Red Bull are caught in a vicious circle
F1 Talking Points: Three things we learned from the Italian Grand Prix
Most Read
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka overpowers Pegula to win maiden US Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings