Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold at world championships in javelin

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold at world championships in javelin
Neeraj Chopra wins India's first gold at world championships in javelin
Updated
Neeraj Chopra raises his arms after winning the javelin final
Neeraj Chopra raises his arms after winning the javelin final
Reuters
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (25) became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships when he pipped Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (26) in the men's javelin on Sunday.

Chopra won Olympic gold in Tokyo but managed only a silver at the worlds in Eugene last year. The only other Indian to win a medal at the worlds was Anju Bobby George, who took bronze in the women's long jump in 2003 in Paris.

Chopra soared into the lead on his second attempt with an 88.17 metre effort, with him turning his back and celebrating in trademark fashion with his arms aloft immediately after his throw, knowing it was good.

"This was great. After the Olympic gold I really wanted to win the world championships. I just wanted to throw further. This is brilliant for the national team but it was my dream to win gold at the world championships," Chopra said.

"This has been a great championships for India and I am proud to bring another title to my country. I don't think I am the best thrower here. I wanted to throw more tonight.

"I wanted to throw more than 90m tonight but it needs all parts of the puzzle to be there. I couldn't put it all together this evening. Maybe next time."

Pakistan's Nadeem, coming back from elbow surgery and a knee injury, produced his season's best effort of 87.82 on his third attempt to win the silver medal, while the Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (32) took the bronze with 86.67.

Mentions
AthleticsVadlejch Jakub
Related Articles
Fast-finishing Mary Moraa takes 800m gold in Budapest
Updated
Redemption for Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title
Updated
Uganda's Victor Kiplangat takes marathon gold at the World Athletics Championships
Updated
Show more
Athletics
Ukraine's Mahuchikh soars to world championship victory in women's high jump
Updated
US men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay as Dutch win women's event
Updated
Canada's Pierce LePage captures first world decathlon title
US women match men with 4x100m relay gold at World Championships
Kenya's Kipyegon claims 5,000m win for second gold in Budapest
Marco Arop goes from back to front to take 800m gold
Most Read
Football Tracker: Athletic Bilbao down Real Betis in six-goal thriller
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus signs for West Ham as United interested in Cucurella
Manchester City will adapt in Guardiola's absence, says midfielder Silva
FIFA provisionally suspends Spanish football president Rubiales after kiss scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |