Redemption for Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen with 5,000 metre world title

Jakob Ingebrigtsen won his second successive 5,000m world title
Reuters
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (22) of Norway raced to victory in the 5,000 metres on the final day of the world athletics championships on Sunday, bouncing back from bitter disappointment in the 1,500m four days earlier.

He ran down Spain's Mohamed Katir (25) in final 50 metres to win in 13 minutes 11.30 seconds. Katir took the silver in 13:11.44, while Jacob Krop (22) of Kenya crossed in 13:12.28 for bronze.

Ingebrigtsen was out-kicked by Britain's Josh Kerr (25) in the 1,500m and, in a carbon copy of last year's worlds when the Norwegian bounced back from losing to Briton Jake Wightman (29) to win the 5,000m, he dug deep for the victory, moving up from fourth to second with 200 metres remaining.

"I had to deliver an optimal race," Ingebrigtsen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "I've been dizzy all day, and I didn't feel good in the warm-up, which I haven't done in the last few days either. Then it's incredibly big to still take the victory."

It was only Ingebrigtsen's second 5,000m this season, his first coming in the semi-finals in Budapest.

Uganda's Oscar Chelimo (21) did not finish, pulling off the track holding his hamstring with two laps to go.

