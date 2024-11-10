New USA coach Pochettino keen to build squad of players 'desperate to fight'

Mauricio Pochettino says he won't expend energy trying to "convince" dual-national players to opt for the United States

Mauricio Pochettino (52) said Sunday he will not try to "convince" dual-nationality players to opt for the United States, insisting he wants to build a squad made of footballers "desperate" to represent the country.

Pochettino is preparing for his second training camp with the United States after launching his reign as US coach with games against Panama and Mexico last month.

The Argentine, who named a 25-man squad on Sunday for this month's CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Jamaica, confirmed that his staff were looking at multiple players around the world who were eligible to represent the United States.

However, Pochettino said his staff would not expend excessive energy attempting to persuade dual nationality players to pledge their allegiance to the United States as the squad prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

Two players in particular continue to be linked as possibilities for the United States set-up - Stuttgart's Anrie Chase and Burnley's Luca Koleosho.

Chase is eligible to represent both Japan and the United States while Koleosho could play for Italy, Canada and the USA.

Pochettino declined to comment on Chase and Koleosho specifically, but said the door would always be open to players capable of improving his squad.

"If we really believe that a player that can help us and can improve us, of course, that we are going to be 100 per cent involved in that situation," Pochettino said.

"I don't want to give names, but we are working on other players to try to see if they want to be committed with us."

However, a player's individual attitude and desire to represent the United States would be the most important factor, Pochettino added.

"We don't need to convince. A player needs to want to play for the for the national team. I am Argentinian. I wanted to play for Argentina ... it's not because of a contract. It's not because the possibility to play in Europe. No, I was desperate to defend my badge, my flag.

"We need to be careful. No need to convince a player. One player cannot be more important than the team or 300 million people.

"The player, if he's an American player, needs to be desperate, needs to show that we need him. Because, if not, we are a weak Federation.

"We want maybe less talent but people who will come in and be desperate to defend that shirt and fight for the country.

"If they show this type of attitude and behaviour, of course, for sure they're going to have the opportunity to show their quality."

The United States play the first leg of their quarter-final against Jamaica in Kingston on Thursday before the return leg in St. Louis on November 18th.

Pochettino's squad for the two games released on Sunday contained few surprises.

Pochettino said midfielder Tyler Adams, who started for Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League, had been left out of the squad as he regains fitness following injury.

But Pochettino said Adams would restored to the team once he had regained full fitness, confirming that he had once tried to sign the midfielder when he was manager of Chelsea.

"He's a very important player for the future of the team," Pochettino said.

"But at the same time, we need to look after him if we want to have him in the best condition for 2026."