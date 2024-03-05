New USA women's coach Emma Hayes to debut against South Korea in June friendly

Emma Hayes will make her competitive debut as coach of the US women's national team in June when the Americans play host to South Korea, US Soccer announced on Tuesday.

England's Hayes, the manager of Chelsea in the Women's Super League through the end of the 2023-24 campaign, will guide the US women against South Korea on June 1 in Denver and again on June 4 at St. Paul, Minnesota, in MLS venues.

Two other US women's matches against unannounced opponents are planned for July before the Americans compete at the Paris Olympics, where they will seek a fifth Games gold medal but their first since 2012 in London.

"It will be exciting for everyone to have Emma on board for the June games," US interim head coach Twila Kilgore said.

"We need as many quality games as we can get heading into the Olympics and Korea Republic will provide good tests."

Kilgore, who will become an assistant to Hayes when she takes over, noted the contests will be the final matches before a US Olympic roster is chosen.

"While we will be watching every game our players play in their club environments over the next three months, the matches in Colorado and Minnesota are the final international matches before the Olympic team is chosen, so they will carry that extra edge," Kilgore said.

The US women last played South Korea in 2021, taking a 6-0 win on home soil.

The Americans next take the field on Wednesday to face Canada in a semi-final of the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup at San Diego, with the winner to face either Mexico or Brazil in Sunday's final.

After that, the US women meet Japan on April 6 in a semi-final of the SheBelieves Cup in Atlanta. Brazil will face Canada in the other semi-final with the winners meeting for the title on April 9 in Columbus, Ohio.