New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch and Wellington tests

New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch and Wellington tests
New Zealand's 2024 home schedule has been revealed
New Zealand's 2024 home schedule has been revealed
World champions Australia will play their first tests in New Zealand in eight years following a T20 series in February, the countries' cricket boards confirmed on Tuesday.

Tim Southee's Black Caps will host the first test in Wellington from February 29th, with the second and final test in Christchurch from March 8th.

The nations' T20 squads face off in a three-match series starting in Wellington on February 21st.

Australia swept New Zealand 3-0 at home in the last test series they played in 2019-20. The Australians also whitewashed the Black Caps 2-0 in their previous tour of New Zealand in 2016.

New Zealand Cricket also confirmed the team's home summer schedule against South Africa, with a two-test series starting in Tauranga on February 4th followed by Hamilton on February 13th.

New Zealand kick off the home summer with a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh from December 17th, followed by three T20s against the South Asians.

They then host Pakistan in five T20s starting in Auckland on January 12th.

Mentions
CricketNew ZealandAustralia
