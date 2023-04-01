Nicholas Pooran powers West Indies to 2-0 lead over India in T20 series

Pooran celebrates his 50
AFP
Nicholas Pooran's (27) 67 off 40 balls helped the West Indies clinch a two-wicket victory over India in the second Twenty20 international in Providence on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India, who opted to bat, had Tilak Varma's 51 to thank for taking them past the 150 mark, with captain Hardik Pandya (24) and opener Ishan Kishan (27) also contributing to the total.

Three bowlers were instrumental in restricting India to an inadequate 152-7, with Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd taking two wickets apiece.

"That was not a pleasing batting performance by us. The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We were not good enough to get to 160+," Pandya said.

West Indies fumbled early in their innings, but Pooran anchored their chase with a big-hitting knock before being dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.

"I'm satisfied that I performed. The beauty of the game is it is never over till it's over," said Player of the Match Pooran, who scored 41 in the first T20I.

"The score didn't matter to me as long as I was batting. It was about being smart and controlling the game. I felt like it was a decent wicket and we are accustomed to get such wickets here. The bowlers are going to give you half-volleys, full tosses."

The hosts continued to lose wickets at a steady rate, with Hardik claiming three wickets, but tail-enders Hosein and Joseph combined for 26 runs to take the West Indies over the finish line with seven balls to spare.

The third T20 will be held at the same venue on Tuesday.

