Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Nicholas Pooran punishes South Africa as West Indies win by seven wickets

Nicholas Pooran punishes South Africa as West Indies win by seven wickets

West Indies reached their target with 13 balls to spare
West Indies reached their target with 13 balls to spareSiphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
Nicholas Pooran (29) smashed an unbeaten 65 from 26 balls to ease West Indies to a seven-wicket Twenty20 International win over South Africa in Trinidad on Friday as the home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being sent in to bat, South Africa, without several of their regular players who have been rested, posted 174-7 in their 20 overs.

But it never looked enough as the West Indies' top three batters crashed the ball to all parts of the ground at the Brian Lara Stadium and reached their target with 13 balls to spare.

The destructive Pooran launched seven sixes to go with two fours as he finished off the innings in style.

But the platform was laid by a 84-run opening stand between Alick Athanaze (40 from 30 balls) and Shai Hope (51 from 36 balls) before both were dismissed by South African seamer Ottneil Baartman (2-30).

South Africa handed a debut to fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who at the age of 18 years and 137 days is the youngest to play in a T20 International for his country.

He grabbed his first wicket when he dismissed West Indies captain Rovman Powell (7), caught at cover.

The tourists slumped to 42-5 in their innings before a 71-run sixth wicket partnership between Tristan Stubbs (76 from 42 balls) and Patrick Kruger (44 from 32 balls) took them to a respectable total.

Seamer Matthew Forde was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-27, while Shamar Joseph returned figures of 2-40.

The second match in the series will be at the same venue on Sunday.

Mentions
CricketWest IndiesSouth AfricaPooran Nicholas
Related Articles
England's men and women to face India and West Indies in concurrent series in 2025
South Africa win keeps up hopes of test championship final berth
South Africa coach Conrad backs big hitting Stubbs at number three in test side
Show more
Cricket
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test
Bangladesh batters fight back against Pakistan in first test
Smith edges England ahead in first Test against Sri Lanka
Rizwan and Shakeel centuries put Pakistan in control against Bangladesh
England bowler Woakes not shying away from selection for overseas tours
England trail Sri Lanka by 214 on day one of first test after bad light stops play
Ayub and Shakeel help Pakistan to 158-4 against Bangladesh in first test
Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake to make test debut against England in Manchester
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Napoli pushing for McTominay, Brighton closing in on O'Riley
Jannik Sinner fires trainer, physio amid doping furore
Football Tracker: Brighton host Man United as blockbuster Saturday gets underway
Editors' Picks: Leverkusen begin title defence as Formula 1 returns with Dutch GP

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings