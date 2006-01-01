Advertisement
  3. Nikola Jokic and Serbia dominate Germany to clinch men's basketball bronze

Nikola Jokic and Serbia dominate Germany to clinch men's basketball bronze

Serbia celebrate their bronze
Serbia celebrate their bronzeReuters
Serbia cruised to men's basketball bronze by defeating Germany 93-83 at the Paris Olympics on Saturday after they missed out on a chance for gold by losing by four points to a high-octane US team in the final minutes of their semi-final.

Led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic - who recorded just the fifth triple-double in Olympics history - Serbia dominated early, leading Germany by nine points after the first quarter. Although Germany narrowed that gap in the second quarter, even outscoring Serbia 17 to 16, they were unable to quash Serbia's firepower in the second half.

Serbia continued to keep Germany at bay in the third and fourth quarters, with Jokic and his teammate Vasilije Micic finishing the game with 19 points each.

The United States will be seeking their fifth straight Olympic title against France at Bercy Arena in Paris in the gold medal match later on Saturday.

Mentions
American SportsBasketballJokic NikolaSerbiaGermanyOlympic Games
