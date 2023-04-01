Novak Djokovic already eyeing more history with potential 'Golden Slam' in 2024

Djokovic capped off his year with victory at the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic (36) wrapped up his 2023 season by adding the ATP Finals trophy to the three major titles he won this year and the Serb immediately set the bar even higher for next season by targeting a 'Golden Slam'.

Djokovic, who won his seventh ATP Finals on Sunday with a straight set win over Jannik Sinner, missed out on Grand Slam this year after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

He told reporters in Turin he wanted a clean sweep of the majors next year as well as the singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Steffi Graf is the only player to have achieved the 'Golden Slam', winning the Australian, French and U.S. Opens, Wimbledon and a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

"Well, you can win four slams and an Olympic gold," Djokovic said. "I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That's not going to be different for the next year.

"The drive that I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me.

"Motivation, especially for the biggest tournaments in sport, is still present. It still inspires me to keep going."

The 24-times Grand Slam winner said he was "very, very proud" of his season.

"Four out of five tournaments ... I couldn't ask for more to be honest," he added.

"It's a great reward for what my team and I have been through this year, being one of the most successful years in my career that I've ever had."