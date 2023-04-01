Tennis Tracker: Djokovic defeats Sinner to claim record breaking seventh ATP Final title

The day is finally here! A name will be crowned ATP Finals champion after a long season. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

20:43 CET - The ATP Flashmoment of the day is in! Check it out.

Flash Moment of the day
Flashscore

20:00 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is unstoppable, the best ever and it isn't even a debate anymore. He defeats Jannik Sinner (22) 6-3 6-3 after Sinner missed chances to get back into the back and underperformed under the pressure of a big final.

Djokovic - Sinner Highlights
Flashscore

18:46 CET - Just too good again, the imperious Novak Djokovic (36) takes the first set against Jannik Sinner (22) who like many before him is being suffocated by the ruthless consistency of the sensational Serbian. Forgive me Djokovic may have surpassed superlatives but that makes my job very hard! Big set coming up for the dejected-looking Sinner. 

17:50 CET - It is finally here! Home favourite  Jannik Sinner (22) who has been in the form of his career this week faces world number one and Iron Man Novak Djokovic (36) who at this point has surpassed superlatives.

It should be box office, the quality should be off the charts and in the end one man will come out victorious. 

Follow all the drama with us at Flashscore here.

14:49 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) is not exactly poised to have a comfortable win when looking at his previous encounters against current ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic (36) who will be looking to defend his title while the Italian will rely on what seems to be the greatest form of his life as well as playing on home soil. Sinner did manage to win against him in the group stage a few days ago, the big question is, could he do it again now that it matters even more?

Sinner - Djkovic head to heads
Flashscore

5:41 CET - Jannik Sinner made it for the first time ever to this stage of the tournament as he takes on Novak Djokovic for the ATP Finals title.

The Italian surprisingly defeated world number three Daniil Medvedev, setting up the clash with current champion Djokovic who got past Carlos Alcaraz yesterday.

