Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Alcaraz in straight sets to seal final spot in Turin

The world's best are fighting it off for the prestigious title, before that however, they need to make it to final of the tournament, stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the last four on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:46 CET - In a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline Novak Djokovic (36) has booked his spot in the ATP Finals showpiece tomorrow against Jannik Sinner (22) after seeing off Carlos Alcaraz (20) in exactly 90 minutes.

21:52 CET - After 41 minutes, Novak Djokovic (36) has taken the first set against Carlos Alcaraz (20) 6-3, thanks to a break of serve in the eighth game. A clean and efficeint performance from the Serbian so far, just two unforced errors.

What can Alcaraz do to change the momentum?

21:12 CET - We are underway in our second semi-final of the day between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic - a contest that deserves the headline slot in Turin.

18:39 CET - If you enjoyed earlier's thriller between Sinner and Medvedev then you are in for a treat tonight as the world's two best players go head to head, it is Carlos Alcaraz (20) against Novak Djokovic (36).

Djokovic - Alcaraz last four meetings Flashscore

The next chapter in their ever-developing rivalry is here and it is for a place in the ATP Final. The match begins at 21:00 CET, be sure to follow it live with Flashscore! This should be good...

17:11 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has wowed the home crowd in Turin as he makes his way into tomorrow's final after a thrilling 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev (27).

Sinner - Medvedev match stats Flashscore

16:30 CET - After more than an hour of play in the second set, Daniil Medvedev (27) has levelled up the semi-final against Jannik Sinner (22) by winning the second-set tie-break 7-4 to take this to a decider.

Who will come out on top in the third set?

15:27 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has one step in tomorrow's final after taking the first set against Daniil Medvedev (27) in Turin. How can the Russian respond against the home favourite?

14:38 CET - The first semi-final of the day is about to start with Jannik Sinner (22) and Daniil Medvedev (27) taking to the court in Turin for a place in ATP Finals showpiece event on Sunday.

13:26 CET - To add to the exciting build-up, here is yesterday's ATP Flashmoment to give you a taste of what we will be witnessing today. Take a look at this thrilling point between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

ATP Flashmoment Flashscore

12:30 CET - Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are all levelled up when it comes to their head-to-head history, a win today will put one of them temporarily ahead of the other while sending them one important step closer to the ATP Finals title.

Sinner vs Medvedev H2Hs Flashscore

5:02 CET - An exciting clash sees world number one and current champion Novak Djokovic take on second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz while on the other end of the draw Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev.