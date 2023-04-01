Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz beats Medvedev to set up semi-final clash with Djokovic in Turin

Alcaraz has made it into the final four
Reuters
Places for the penultimate matches of the ATP Finals are up for grabs as players take to court in Italy. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

17:07 CET - Before tomorrow's semis, we have one last group stage match taking place tonight, and while Alexander Zverev (26) and Andrey Rublev (26) are both just playing for pride, both will be keen to end their season on a high. 

Rublev has dominated Zverev in recent times
Flashscore

16:47 CET - Medvedev and Sinner will face one another for the third time in just over a month in the other semi-final; the Italian beat the Russian in the final in both Beijing and Vienna. 

Medvedev and Sinner are familiar foes
Flashscore

16:30 CET - Alcaraz's victory means that he'll face Djokovic in the semis in what is sure to be a thrilling clash between the world number one and world number two. They've each won two of their last four matches. 

Alcaraz and Djokovic will meet again
Flashscore

16:06 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has secured the last spot in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev (27). He joins the Russian, Jannik Sinner (22) and Novak Djokovic (36), meaning the final four are the top four in the world rankings. 

Alexander Zverev (26) can go level on points with Alcaraz and Medvedev later today, but can't finish above either given the number of sets he's already lost. 

Read more about Alcaraz's win here 

Alcaraz vs Medvedev highlights
Flashscore
Alcaraz interview
Flashscore

5:44 CET - Carlos Alcaraz opens the exciting day against Daniil Medvedev before Andrey Rublev clashes with Alexander Zverev.

TennisTennis Tracker
Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Updated
Nick Kyrgios takes inspiration from Alexander Zverev for injury comeback
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals after downing Zverev
Evergreen Rohan Bopanna sets age record with victory at ATP Finals
Jannik Sinner edges Novak Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals' last four
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Colombia fight back to shock Brazil, Uruguay beat Messi's Argentina

