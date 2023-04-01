Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz beats Medvedev to set up semi-final clash with Djokovic in Turin

17:07 CET - Before tomorrow's semis, we have one last group stage match taking place tonight, and while Alexander Zverev (26) and Andrey Rublev (26) are both just playing for pride, both will be keen to end their season on a high.
16:47 CET - Medvedev and Sinner will face one another for the third time in just over a month in the other semi-final; the Italian beat the Russian in the final in both Beijing and Vienna.
16:30 CET - Alcaraz's victory means that he'll face Djokovic in the semis in what is sure to be a thrilling clash between the world number one and world number two. They've each won two of their last four matches.
16:06 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has secured the last spot in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev (27). He joins the Russian, Jannik Sinner (22) and Novak Djokovic (36), meaning the final four are the top four in the world rankings.
Alexander Zverev (26) can go level on points with Alcaraz and Medvedev later today, but can't finish above either given the number of sets he's already lost.
5:44 CET - Carlos Alcaraz opens the exciting day against Daniil Medvedev before Andrey Rublev clashes with Alexander Zverev.