Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz beats Medvedev to set up semi-final clash with Djokovic in Turin

Alcaraz has made it into the final four

Places for the penultimate matches of the ATP Finals are up for grabs as players take to court in Italy. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

17:07 CET - Before tomorrow's semis, we have one last group stage match taking place tonight, and while Alexander Zverev (26) and Andrey Rublev (26) are both just playing for pride, both will be keen to end their season on a high.

Rublev has dominated Zverev in recent times Flashscore

16:47 CET - Medvedev and Sinner will face one another for the third time in just over a month in the other semi-final; the Italian beat the Russian in the final in both Beijing and Vienna.

Medvedev and Sinner are familiar foes Flashscore

16:30 CET - Alcaraz's victory means that he'll face Djokovic in the semis in what is sure to be a thrilling clash between the world number one and world number two. They've each won two of their last four matches.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will meet again Flashscore

16:06 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has secured the last spot in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev (27). He joins the Russian, Jannik Sinner (22) and Novak Djokovic (36), meaning the final four are the top four in the world rankings.

Alexander Zverev (26) can go level on points with Alcaraz and Medvedev later today, but can't finish above either given the number of sets he's already lost.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev highlights Flashscore

Alcaraz interview Flashscore

5:44 CET - Carlos Alcaraz opens the exciting day against Daniil Medvedev before Andrey Rublev clashes with Alexander Zverev.