Tennis Tracker: Djokovic into semi-finals after Sinner beats Rune at ATP Finals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic into semi-finals after Sinner beats Rune at ATP Finals
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic into semi-finals after Sinner beats Rune at ATP Finals
Sinner won all of his group-stage matches
Sinner won all of his group-stage matches
Profimedia
The final day of tennis in Group A at the ATP Finals took place today, with semi-final spots still up for grabs. The Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the scores and results, as well as some highlights from the contests.

00:30 CET - Our pick of the action today in Turin was a brilliant rally between Novak Djokovic (36) and Hubert Hurkacz (26) in which the Pole out-muscled the world number one.

Despite coming into the tournament as a substitute, Hurkacz was no pushover, that's for sure!

ATP FlashMoment of the day
Flashscore

23:45 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has beaten Holger Rune (20) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to make it three wins from three in the ATP Finals group stage.

The result means that  Novak Djokovic (36) goes through into the semi-finals along with Sinner from Group A.

There is still one semi-finalist to be decided in Group B tomorrow with the final four to play on Saturday.

Sinner - Rune highlights
Flashscore

19:20 CET - Next up in Turin, Italy's Jannik Sinner (22) takes on Denmark's Holger Rune (20).

As mentioned below, Novak Djokovic (36) needs Sinner to win, while a Rune victory would see the Dane go through to the semis with the already-qualified Italian.

Follow the action live from 21:00 CET.

Last meetings
Flashscore

16:57 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has won his final group stage clash of the week, beating Hubert Hurkacz (26) - who stepped in to replace the injured Stefanos Tsitisipas (25) - 7-6, 4-6, 6-1

It's not all good news for the Serb though, as due to the fact that he lost a set and the permutations below, he'll only advance to the semi-finals if Jannik Sinner (22) beats Holger Rune (20) tonight.

The Italian went through the moment that Hurkacz won the second set this evening, and the Dane rather than Djokovic will join him in the last four if he claims victory. 

Djokovic vs Hurkacz highlights
Flashscore

13:20 CET - The way the ATF Finals groups are poised, there is a very real possibility that two or even three players end up level on points in the group standings.

What happens then? Well, if the players can be separated by wins and two players are level on points, it reverts to head-to-head record.

If three players are level on points after the three rounds - which could well happen in both groups - the players are separated by the percentage of sets won.

That’s why Daniil Medvedev (27) has secured his spot in the semi-finals. Even though he, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Alexander Zverev (26) could all end up level on points, his set percentage cannot end up lower than Zverev’s.

See the full standing here and read more about the tournament rules here.

11:35 CET - In case you missed the tennis yesterday in Turin, you catch up on the highlights below!

11:25 CET - The first match of the ATP Finals today sees top seed Novak Djokovic (36) take on Hubert Hurkacz (26), who replaced the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Turin.

Djokovic was stunned by Jannik Sinner (22) in round two and so needs to win to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Follow the action live here from 14:30 CET.

Last four meetings
Flashscore

07:30 CET - We have some more fantastic action for you from the ATP Finals today, and by the end of the day, we will know the first two players to have booked their spots in the semi-finals.

At 14:30 CET, Novak Djokovic (36) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (26), who is replacing the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas (25).

At 21:00 CET, Jannik Sinner (22) faces Holger Rune (20).

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Rublev in crucial clash, Medvedev books semi-finals spot
Tennis Tracker: Sinner stuns Djokovic in Turin, Tsitsipas withdraws from finals
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Zverev win at ATP Finals, Djokovic cements number one spot
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Updated
Nick Kyrgios takes inspiration from Alexander Zverev for injury comeback
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Alcaraz beats ranting Rublev, Medvedev through to semi-finals after downing Zverev
Evergreen Rohan Bopanna sets age record with victory at ATP Finals
Jannik Sinner edges Novak Djokovic to close in on ATP Finals' last four
Stefanos Tsitsipas quits with injury against Holger Rune at ATP Finals
Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz slow down inevitable as pair start ATP Tour finals
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Euro 2024 permutations: How things stand ahead of the final qualifiers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings