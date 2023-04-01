Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Rublev in crucial clash, Medvedev books semi-finals spot

  3. Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Rublev in crucial clash, Medvedev books semi-finals spot
After last night's thriller between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, the action at the ATP Finals in Turin continues today, and as usual, we will have updates of all the matches taking place today.

23:10 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has beaten Alexander Zverev (26) 7-6(7), 6-4 in their ATP Finals Group B match. 

The win puts Medvedev on top of the group standings with two wins from two and confirms his place in the semi-finals.

20:00 CET - Next up in Turin, Daniil Medvedev (27) and Alexander Zverev (26) go head to head in Group B.

Both players won their opening duels in the ATP Finals and will be looking to put one foot in the next round with a win tonight.

Follow the action from 21:00 CET here.

Last four meetings
Flashscore

15:58 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has defeated Andrey Rublev (26) 7-5, 6-2 to claim his first win at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Key match stats
Flashscore

12:40 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) hasn’t been at his terrifying best in recent weeks but it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t had an incredible year. 

Relive some of his best moments below.

12:35 CET - We are not from the first Finals match of the day with Carlos Alcaraz (20) taking on Andrey Rublev (26) in Group B and both desperate for a win.

Alcaraz and Rublev lost their opening matches and need to get back on track in Turin today. Interestingly, they have never played each other on the ATP Tour. 

Follow the blockbuster match here from 14:30 CET.

07:30 CET - We have another pair of high-quality matches set to take place in Turin today. Up first at 14:30 CET, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Andrey Rublev (26) go head-to-head after losing their first group matches. In the evening session at 21:00 CET, Daniil Medvedev (27) and Alexander Zverev (26) take to the court.

