Novak Djokovic set to skip Canadian Masters in August due to fatigue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Novak Djokovic set to skip Canadian Masters in August due to fatigue
Novak Djokovic set to skip Canadian Masters in August due to fatigue
Djokovic lost the Wimbledon final to Alcaraz last week
Djokovic lost the Wimbledon final to Alcaraz last week
Reuters
Novak Djokovic (36) will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organisers announced on Sunday.

The Serbian lost a thrilling five-set Wimbledon final to Spain's world number one Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.

"I have always enjoyed my time in Canada but after speaking with my team we believe this is the right decision to take," said Djokovic, who has won the tournament four times.

"I really hope I can return to Canada and Toronto in the coming years to play in front of great fans there."

American Christopher Eubanks will replace 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the main draw.

The ATP 1000 event will be played from August 7th-13th.

Mentions
TennisDjokovic NovakEubanks Christopher
Related Articles
Rain, records and royals: Ten highlights to remember from Wimbledon 2023
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion ahead of Hopman Cup
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: ATP and WTA Tours roll on with action in Hamburg and Warsaw
Coric and Vekic claim Hopman Cup title for Croatia against Switzerland
Updated
ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev and Pedro Cachin claim clay-court titles
Croatia down Alcaraz's Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland
Tennis Tracker: Rublev defeats Ruud to claim Swedish Open, Croatia win Hopman Cup
Russian player Vera Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland ahead of Warsaw Open
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev into Bastad final, Alcaraz beats Coric in Hopman Cup
Alcaraz beats Goffin on Hopman Cup debut but Spain ultimately fall to Belgium
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon, Rublev downs Zverev in Bastad
Hungarian Toth apologises for erasing mark in match against Zhang
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs give Kane ultimatum, Galatasaray unveil Wilfried Zaha
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Fernandes and Sancho give Manchester United friendly win over Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |