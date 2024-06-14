Nuri Sahin announced as Edin Terzic's replacement at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have announced that Nuri Sahin (35) will be stepping up from his coaching role to replace Edin Terzic as the head coach of the club.

It was announced on Thursday that Terzic had stepped down from his position, deciding with the club that it was time for a change after leading them to the Champions League final.

His resignation clearly came as no surprise with Sahin being announced as his replacement just a day later, signing a deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

“It is a great honor for me to be the coach of Borussia Dortmund. I would like to thank everyone responsible at the club for the trust they have placed in me. I'm really looking forward to my role at BVB. From day one, we will do everything with a lot of energy and passion to achieve the maximum possible success,” says Nuri Sahin.

It will be Sahin's second senior managerial role in football, with the former Dortmund player previously ending his playing career mid-season at Turkish club Antalyaspor to take over as head coach.

He remained in that position until the end of 2023, when he left to become Terzic's assistant at Dortmund.

“We are very pleased that we can hand over responsibility as head coach to a representative of the younger generation in Nuri Sahin," said sporting director Lars Ricken.

"He has been preparing for a coaching career over the past few years and will take on his new role with great dedication and continue to develop our team. As former teammates, we will work together with trust and ambition. Nuri knows the club, its employees and the BVB DNA both as a player and as an assistant coach. We are convinced that Nuri is the right coach for us.”

“Nuri Sahin helped lead our team to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. He knows from his own experience as a player and as an assistant coach how BVB works - and above all how success works. Thanks to his natural authority and expertise, he has very good access to our team and knows what we need to work on together,” says BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl, adding: “Nuri enjoys our absolute trust, he has our full support.”