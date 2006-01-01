Advertisement
  3. Olympic 800m champion Hodgkinson to miss rest of 2024 through injury

Olympic 800m champion Hodgkinson to miss rest of 2024 through injury

Keely Hodgkinson’s next major objective will be winning the world title for the first time in Tokyo in 2025
Keely Hodgkinson's next major objective will be winning the world title for the first time in Tokyo in 2025
Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson said Wednesday that she was calling time on the rest of her season after suffering an injury.

The 22-year-old runner became the third British woman to win Olympic 800m gold after Anne Packer in 1964 and Kelly Holmes in 2004 when she triumphed in Paris just over two weeks ago.

It was her ninth win in nine races this season.

"No more races for me," she posted on Instagram.

"Unfortunately I picked up a small injury, but we achieved everything I had hoped to do this year, thank you for all the love and support!! see you on the track next year."

Hodgkinson would have been the favourite to cap her season with more success at the Diamond League finals in Brussels in September.

However, her next major objective will be winning the world title for the first time in Tokyo in 2025.

Mentions
AthleticsHodgkinson Keely
