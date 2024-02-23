Olympic champion Gabby Douglas delays competitive return due to COVID

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Gymnastics
  3. Olympic champion Gabby Douglas delays competitive return due to COVID
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas delays competitive return due to COVID
Gabby Douglas has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games
Gabby Douglas has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games
Reuters
Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas (28) has been forced to delay her return to competition ahead of this year's Paris Games after testing positive for COVID-19, the American gymnast said.

The 2012 Olympics all-around individual and team champion has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games, taking time away to focus on her mental health.

The American returned to training last year hoping to make the squad for Paris.

Douglas was due to compete at the February 23-25 Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, which marks the start of the U.S. domestic season, but said she would have to miss the event.

"I was so excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for COVID-19... I'm crushed but I'll see you guys soon," she said in a post on Instagram.

Mentions
GymnasticsDouglas Gabby
Related Articles
Mary Lou Retton 'blessed' to be alive after being struck by pneumonia
Gymnastics
Japan's Hashimoto wins second all-around world title after stunning display in Antwerp
Brilliant Simone Biles in control at US Championships as she eyes eighth title
Biles quashes comeback doubts in Chicago victory, appears set for third Olympic bid
Simone Biles captures US Classic in return to gymnastics competition
Gymnast Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
British women win historic European team gold in Turkey
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
Gymnastics watchdog sets new safeguarding standards with eye on Olympics
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings