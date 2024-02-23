Olympic champion Gabby Douglas delays competitive return due to COVID

Gabby Douglas has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas (28) has been forced to delay her return to competition ahead of this year's Paris Games after testing positive for COVID-19, the American gymnast said.

The 2012 Olympics all-around individual and team champion has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games, taking time away to focus on her mental health.

The American returned to training last year hoping to make the squad for Paris.

Douglas was due to compete at the February 23-25 Winter Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, which marks the start of the U.S. domestic season, but said she would have to miss the event.

"I was so excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for COVID-19... I'm crushed but I'll see you guys soon," she said in a post on Instagram.