On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris
On court of pain, Zverev rediscovers his joie de vivre in Paris
Zverev was playing in the same arena where he had suffered torn ligaments in his ankle a year ago
Zverev was playing in the same arena where he had suffered torn ligaments in his ankle a year ago
Reuters
A year to the day after suffering a freak injury at Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev (26) fought his way into the fourth round of the French Open, having rediscovered his joie de vivre in a thrilling match against his friend Frances Tiafoe (25) on Saturday.

The German let out a huge scream after wrapping up a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(5) under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier, with both players entertaining the crowd throughout.

Playing in the same arena where the German had suffered torn ligaments in his ankle a year ago - an injury that ruled him out of action for several months - Zverev proved on Saturday that he was now back to full fitness.

It was only in February that he said he was finally playing pain free.

"Today marks one year...I know that It's been the hardest year of my life," Zverev said on court.

"I love tennis more than anything. I love tennis not because of money or fame but for the game, to play in front of you guys," he added in a front of the late-night crowd who had stayed on to cheer the players even though they risked missing the last metro home.

"Having that (tennis) stolen away from me made me unhappy. But now it's going to be a fun second week for me."

Zverev next faces Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

For almost four hours, Zverev had to dig deep against 12th seed Tiafoe, his 'best friend on the tour'.

"Against Frances it's easy, we know each others' tactics. I try to take the eye contact away because when he has that smile on his face he's one the best players in the world," the 22nd seeded German said.

"He's my best friend on the tour but on the court I try to take that away. He knows that, I know that, it's all good after the match."

Mentions
Zverev AlexanderTiafoe FrancesTennisFrench Open
Related Articles
Gauff hoping return to Paris will help her rediscover spark, most US players in years
Tennis Tracker: Top seeds aiming for quarter-finals as Alcaraz, Djokovic take to court
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek no fan of 'Iga's Bakery' memes after serving up another double bagel
Jabeur upset with fans reselling tickets due to women's match in night session
Francisco Cerundolo downs Taylor Fritz to reach second week of Grand Slam for first time
Ons Jabeur overcomes slow start to reach French Open fourth round
Lorenzo Musetti up against 'inspiration' Carlos Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris
Juan Pablo Varillas says last 16 clash with Novak Djokovic is '50-50'
Hitting ball into crowd was a 'stupid move', admits Mirra Andreeva
Casper Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat as Norwegian eyes another deep run
No sleepless nights for dreamy Holger Rune as he eyes biggest prize in Paris
Coco Gauff fights back to end Andreeva's run in Paris
Most Read
Gundogan brace leads Manchester City to FA Cup triumph over Manchester United
Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open due to illness
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans
Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season after two years at the club