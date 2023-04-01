Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon against Mauritius

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon against Mauritius
Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon against Mauritius
Onana had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time after hurting himself making a save in the game
Onana had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time after hurting himself making a save in the game
Reuters
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana (27) faces a potential spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected adductor injury on Friday as he helped Cameroon to a 3-0 home win over Mauritius in their World Cup qualifier in Douala.

He had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time after hurting himself making a save in the game, the first for the Indomitable Lions in the 2026 qualifying campaign.

Cameroon officials made no comment on Onana’s condition after the game and it was unclear whether he would travel with the squad to Libya, where they play in Benghazi on Tuesday in their next World Cup Group D qualifier.

Mentions
FootballCameroonMauritiusOnana AndreManchester United
Related Articles
Ivory Coast enjoy goal-fest over Seychelles but Cameroon labour to victory
Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho to face no action over gorilla emoji social post
Manchester United players want to put things right, says embattled Ten Hag
Show more
Football
Manchester women's derby at Old Trafford poised to break attendance record
Tedesco tells already-qualified Belgium not to underestimate Azerbaijan
Erling Haaland to miss Norway's Euro qualifier against Scotland with foot injury
Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
Switzerland women part ways with manager Grings
Departing coach Emma Hayes fully focused on Chelsea
PSG's Kylian Mbappe unfazed by transfer speculation as January window approaches
Australia's Duke expecting 'emotional game' ahead of Palestine qualifier
Most Read
Brilliant Alcaraz downs Medvedev to reach last four at ATP Finals
Albania qualify for Euro 2024 despite Moldova draw, Finland thrash Northern Ireland
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach
Soucek sends Czech Republic to brink of Euro 2024 qualification with draw in Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings