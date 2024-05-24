Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announces international retirement

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced his retirement from international football on Thursday at the age of 37, putting an end to rumours that he would play in the next Copa America.

Navas, who made his international debut in 2008, has made 114 appearances and played in three World Cups, the most notable being Brazil 2014, where he helped his side reach the quarter-finals.

Having made his last appearance for his country in a friendly against Argentina in March, Navas' announcement means he will not be taking part in the Copa America, which will be held in the United States from 20 June to 14 July.

"This chapter of my life is coming to an end, I leave with my heart full of gratitude and my eyes looking forward, always carrying the name of our beloved Costa Rica," the goalkeeper said in a video posted on social media.

"It's a bittersweet feeling, difficult to accept, this stage has come to an end. It's not goodbye, it's see you later because I know our paths will continue to cross. Thank you Costa Rica, see you later, pura vida," he added.

Navas, who has played for Paris St Germain since 2019 and spent last year on loan at Premier League side Nottingham Forest, is out of contract in June.

The goalkeeper has won three Ligue 1 titles with PSG's, including their record-extending 12th crown last month. He previously played for LaLiga side Real Madrid, with whom he won three Champions League titles.