Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announces international retirement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announces international retirement

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announces international retirement

Navas is a Costa Rica legend
Navas is a Costa Rica legend Reuters
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas announced his retirement from international football on Thursday at the age of 37, putting an end to rumours that he would play in the next Copa America.

Navas, who made his international debut in 2008, has made 114 appearances and played in three World Cups, the most notable being Brazil 2014, where he helped his side reach the quarter-finals.

Having made his last appearance for his country in a friendly against Argentina in March, Navas' announcement means he will not be taking part in the Copa America, which will be held in the United States from 20 June to 14 July.

"This chapter of my life is coming to an end, I leave with my heart full of gratitude and my eyes looking forward, always carrying the name of our beloved Costa Rica," the goalkeeper said in a video posted on social media.

"It's a bittersweet feeling, difficult to accept, this stage has come to an end. It's not goodbye, it's see you later because I know our paths will continue to cross. Thank you Costa Rica, see you later, pura vida," he added.

Navas, who has played for Paris St Germain since 2019 and spent last year on loan at Premier League side Nottingham Forest, is out of contract in June.

The goalkeeper has won three Ligue 1 titles with PSG's, including their record-extending 12th crown last month. He previously played for LaLiga side Real Madrid, with whom he won three Champions League titles.

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaNavas KeylorCosta RicaPSG
Related Articles
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Age won't determine when I retire, says Lionel Messi
Newcastle manager Howe labels Pochettino axing 'harsh' and 'sad'
Show more
Football
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Three key battles as Manchester City and Manchester United clash in FA Cup final
Youthful Newcastle side hit for eight by A-League All Stars in Melbourne
Manchester United not afraid of City's dominance, says Dalot
AC Milan announce the departure of manager Stefano Pioli
Updated
Girona aim to end season on a high as Dovbyk eyes to finish it as LaLiga's top scorer
Italian coach Claudio Ranieri retires after 37 years in management
France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire from international football after Euro 2024
More history beckons Manchester City as ailing United stand in their way
Most Read
Rafael Nadal to face Alexander Zverev in blockbuster opening match of farewell French Open
Luke Littler crowned Premier League champion after thrilling final win
Rafael Nadal 'strong as ever' ahead of French Open, says Stanislas Wawrinka
Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings