Padel will be very present at the 2023 European Games, the prelude to the Olympic Games

Miguel Baeza

From 21 June to 2 July, Krakow (Poland) will host the 2023 European Games. Padel, always in constant growth, will be part of the calendar of this sporting event that serves the different disciplines to apply to integrate the Olympic Games.

Padel is on a meteoric rise towards its dream, which is getting closer and closer, of being part of the Games. In Poland, it will appear as one of the eight non-Olympic sports that will play a leading role in the 2023 European Games.

Aware of the social relevance that the sport has acquired in recent years, the organisers of the competition have decided to give it the treatment it deserves. For this reason, the fight for medals will be held in an emblematic enclave of the Polish city, the Krakow Market.

There will be a number of things to sort out for the old continent's sporting event. To begin with, 10 disciplines will get a direct place in Paris 2024 and six others will receive points to climb the Olympic rankings. In 12 of them, the meeting will be used as a European Championships, which anticipates that the level will be really high.

Krakow is already waiting for the European Games Twitter Juegos Europeos 2023

In the case of padel, in Spain it will be possible to follow the matches on Teledeporte and Eurosport. Likewise, the broadcasts will be available on the streaming platforms of these same channels.

Spain's call-up list

The Spanish delegation, one of the strongest teams in the world in the sport, will travel to Poland with two pairs in each of the three categories - women, men and mixed - in which there will be competition during the European Games 2023. The players will be the following:

Noa Cánovas Paredes (Number 47 of the WPT)

Araceli Martinez Ibanez (39th)

Marta Barrera de la Fuente (34)

Marta Caparrós Maldonado (35)

David Gala Sánchez (82)

Daniel Santigosa Sastre (83)

Pablo Garcia Rodrigo (71)

Alonso Rodríguez Martínez (89)

Padel calendar for the European Games 2023

This will be the Padel calendar at the European Games 2023. The times shown correspond to the Spanish peninsular time.

Wednesday, 21st June

09:00 - 10:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1

10:30 - 12:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1

12:00 - 13:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1

13:30 - 15:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1

15:00 - 16:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1

16:30 - 18:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1

Thursday, 22 June

09:00 - 10:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1

10:30 - 12:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1

12:00 - 13:30 - Mixed Doubles. Round of 16

13:30 - 15:00 - Mixed Doubles. Round of 16

15:00 - 16:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round of 16

16:30 - 18:00 - Men's and women's doubles. Round of 16

18:00 - 19:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round of 16

19:30 - 21:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round of 16

Friday, 23 June

11:30 - 13:00 - Mixed Doubles. Quarter-finals

18:00 - 19:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Quarter-finals

19:30 - 21:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Quarter-finals

Saturday, 24th June

10:00 - 11:30 - Mixed Doubles. Semi-final

11:30 - 13:00 - Mixed Doubles. Semi-final

15:00 - 16:30 - Men's Doubles. Semi-final

16:30 - 18:00 - Women's Doubles. Semi-final

18:00 - 19:30 - Men's Doubles. Semi-final

19:30 - 21:00 - Women's Doubles. Semi-final

Sunday, 25th June

10:00 - 11:30 - Mixed Doubles. Bronze medal match

11:45 - 13:15 - Women's Doubles. Bronze medal match

13:30 - 15:00 - Men's Doubles. Bronze match.

16:00 - 17:30 - Mixed Doubles. Gold medal match.

17:35 - 17:50 - Medal Ceremonies

17:50 - 19:20 - Women's Doubles. Gold medal match

19:25 - 19:40 - Medal Ceremonies

19:40 - 21:10 - Men's Doubles. Gold medal match

21:15 - 21:40 - Medal Ceremony