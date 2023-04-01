Padel will be very present at the 2023 European Games, the prelude to the Olympic Games

Padel is on a meteoric rise towards its dream, which is getting closer and closer, of being part of the Games. In Poland, it will appear as one of the eight non-Olympic sports that will play a leading role in the 2023 European Games.
Aware of the social relevance that the sport has acquired in recent years, the organisers of the competition have decided to give it the treatment it deserves. For this reason, the fight for medals will be held in an emblematic enclave of the Polish city, the Krakow Market.
There will be a number of things to sort out for the old continent's sporting event. To begin with, 10 disciplines will get a direct place in Paris 2024 and six others will receive points to climb the Olympic rankings. In 12 of them, the meeting will be used as a European Championships, which anticipates that the level will be really high.
In the case of padel, in Spain it will be possible to follow the matches on Teledeporte and Eurosport. Likewise, the broadcasts will be available on the streaming platforms of these same channels.
Spain's call-up list
The Spanish delegation, one of the strongest teams in the world in the sport, will travel to Poland with two pairs in each of the three categories - women, men and mixed - in which there will be competition during the European Games 2023. The players will be the following:
Noa Cánovas Paredes (Number 47 of the WPT)
Araceli Martinez Ibanez (39th)
Marta Barrera de la Fuente (34)
Marta Caparrós Maldonado (35)
David Gala Sánchez (82)
Daniel Santigosa Sastre (83)
Pablo Garcia Rodrigo (71)
Alonso Rodríguez Martínez (89)
Padel calendar for the European Games 2023
This will be the Padel calendar at the European Games 2023. The times shown correspond to the Spanish peninsular time.
Wednesday, 21st June
09:00 - 10:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1
10:30 - 12:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1
12:00 - 13:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1
13:30 - 15:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1
15:00 - 16:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1
16:30 - 18:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1
Thursday, 22 June
09:00 - 10:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1
10:30 - 12:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round 1
12:00 - 13:30 - Mixed Doubles. Round of 16
13:30 - 15:00 - Mixed Doubles. Round of 16
15:00 - 16:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round of 16
16:30 - 18:00 - Men's and women's doubles. Round of 16
18:00 - 19:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round of 16
19:30 - 21:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Round of 16
Friday, 23 June
11:30 - 13:00 - Mixed Doubles. Quarter-finals
18:00 - 19:30 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Quarter-finals
19:30 - 21:00 - Men's and Women's Doubles. Quarter-finals
Saturday, 24th June
10:00 - 11:30 - Mixed Doubles. Semi-final
11:30 - 13:00 - Mixed Doubles. Semi-final
15:00 - 16:30 - Men's Doubles. Semi-final
16:30 - 18:00 - Women's Doubles. Semi-final
18:00 - 19:30 - Men's Doubles. Semi-final
19:30 - 21:00 - Women's Doubles. Semi-final
Sunday, 25th June
10:00 - 11:30 - Mixed Doubles. Bronze medal match
11:45 - 13:15 - Women's Doubles. Bronze medal match
13:30 - 15:00 - Men's Doubles. Bronze match.
16:00 - 17:30 - Mixed Doubles. Gold medal match.
17:35 - 17:50 - Medal Ceremonies
17:50 - 19:20 - Women's Doubles. Gold medal match
19:25 - 19:40 - Medal Ceremonies
19:40 - 21:10 - Men's Doubles. Gold medal match
21:15 - 21:40 - Medal Ceremony