Paris Olympics LIVE: McIntosh & Popovici grab golds in the pool as Aussies claim one-two

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan (right) and Ariarne Titmus (left) finished first and second, respectively, in the women's 200m freestyle final

The first weekend of Olympic action was packed full of drama and shock results - a hallmark of a great Olympic Games. We can expect more of the same as the Paris Games moves into the second week, so follow it all with us here!

00:25 CET - That's all from us for day three at the Paris Olympics but be sure to tune in again tomorrow for the glory and the gold. There are 12 sets of medals to be handed out on Tuesday in another packed schedule!

23:25 CET - The day's singles tennis action ended with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina coming back to stun fifth seed Jessica Pegula of the USA 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the third round.

22:51 CET - We now know the final four in the women's rugby sevens! Australia, Canada, the USA and New Zealand all won their quarter-finals this evening to progress to the semis, which will be played tomorrow along with the medal matches.

22:49 CET - In the final women's basketball match of the day, defending gold medalists USA beat Japan 102-76 to continue their insane unbeaten run. The US team haven't lost a match at the Games since 1992!

22:45 CET - One more set of fencing medals to roundup: In the men’s foil, Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong has won gold after beating Filippo Macchi of Italy in the final. USA’s Nick Itkin earlier won bronze.

That's all the medals to be handed out on day three in Paris and you can see the updated medal table below.

As it stands after day three Flashscore

22:15 CET - There were some medals handed out in the fencing this evening as well with France winning gold and silver in the women’s sabre. Manon Apithy-Brunet won the final against compatriot Sara Balzer. Ukraine’s Olga Kharlan won bronze.

22:00 CET - Australia have grabbed gold and silver in the women's 200m freestyle final with Mollie O'Callaghan surging from the final turn to win gold ahead of defending champion Ariarne Titmus.

Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey claimed bronze. O'Callaghan's winning time of 1:53.27 was an Olympic record. That's all from the pool in Paris this evening!

Australia's women claimed two more medals in the pool Flashscore

21:40 CET - South Africa's Tatjana Smith has claimed gold in the women's 100m breaststroke after winning a nail-biting final. China's Tang Qianting took silver with Ireland's Mona McSharry snapping up the bronze medal.

21:33 CET - Italian Thomas Ceccon has won gold after edging the men's 100m backstroke final. China's Xu Jiayu took silver with the USA's Ryan Murphy claiming bronze.

Final results Flashscore

20:47 CET - Romania's David Popovici has edged a thrilling men's 200m freestyle final to claim gold - the country's first men's swimming gold. Matthew Richards of Great Britain took silver with Luke Hobson of the USA taking bronze. Popovici edged Richards by 0.02 seconds, could not have been closer!

20:39 CET - The first gold medal of the evening swimming session has gone to Canada with world record holder Summer McIntosh blitzing the field in the women's 400m individual medley! The silver and bronze medals were won by the USA's Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant respectively.

McIntosh was too good in the 400m IM Profimedia / Flashscore

20:14 CET - Japan have clinched gold in the men's artistic team gymnastics with China claiming silver and the USA taking the bronze medal. That is Japan's sixth gold and sees them go top of the overall count, an impressive start to the Games. But with five finals to come in the swimming, who will be top at the end of day three? Stay tuned to find out!

Current medal standings Flashscore

19:45 CET - It's going to be another blockbuster evening in the pool, starting from 20:30 CET, with finals to come in the women's 400m individual medley, men's 200m freestyle, men's 100m backstroke, women's 100m breaststroke and the women's 200m freestyle! Quite a program.

19:18 CET - John John Florence of the United States will take on Australia's Jack Robinson in the third round of the Olympic surfing competition in Tahiti on Monday, in a heavyweight clash worthy of a final.

Waves at the venue of Teahupo'o have picked up from Sunday's second round, where Robinson scored the highest single wave score of the day - an intense, spitting barrel that garnered a near-perfect 9.87 out of 10.

But larger conditions will also suit Florence, a renowned tube rider who grew up at Hawaii's famous Pipeline and who has been travelling the world to ride the heaviest waves since before he was a teen.

Other enticing matchups include local hero Kauli Vaast against America's Griffin Colapinto and gold medal favourite Gabriel Medina of Brazil against Japan's Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Kanoa Igarashi.

19:10 CET - North Korea has secured its first Olympic medal in eight years after the nation's enigmatic mixed doubles team defeated Hong Kong, advancing to the finals for a showdown with the formidable China.

China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha also made it to the final after a tough match against the third-seeded Korean team of Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin.

Lim and Shin claimed the first set and fiercely contested the following two sets, both ending 11-9, as they alternated winning points. However, they ultimately succumbed with a 4-2 defeat.

To claim gold, China will need to overcome the North Korean team of Kim Kum Yong and Ri Jong Sik, who have rarely competed in international tournaments until the Paris Olympics.

Kim and Ri, aged 22 and 24 respectively, are first-time Olympians who managed to defeat Hong Kong's resilient team in a grueling 4-3 match that stretched to over an hour.

Victory is not guaranteed even for China's dream team.

"Tomorrow is going to be our hardest fight to date. We haven't played against the North Korean team. So we'll prepare more on our coordinations," said Sun.

18:45 CET - Over to the Judo, where we have more medals to report. Hiyadat Heydarov of Azerbaijan has broken French hearts on the mat, seeing off home favourite Joan-Benjamin Gaba with a dramatic golden score, winning their -73kg final 10-0.

Adil Osmanov and Soichi Hashimoto both earned bronze medals in the same event.

18:38 CET - It's more Japanese delight in the skateboarding as Yuto Horigome has won the gold medal by just 0.1 points. His scores of 89.90 in the run, 94.16 and 97.08 were just enough to hold off the American Jagger Eaton, who earned the silver. In third was his countryman Nyjah Huston with an overall score of 279.38.

Skateboarding street final results Flashscore

18:16 CET - Canadian Christa Deguchi has won the gold medal in the women's -57kg judo.

South Korea's Huh Mi-mi took the silver, while Haruka Funakubo of Japan and France's Sarah-Leonie Cysique earlier won bronze medals.

Christa Deguchi of Canada in action against Mimi Huh of South Korea Reuters

18:02 CET - That's how you blow your opponents out of the water. With the last run of the final, France's Nicolas Gestin win the men's C1 Canoe Slalom from Adam Burgess by a massive 5.48 seconds. No mistakes and no penalties on his attempt, Gestin put together a run of his life to win the gold medal for his nation.

Burgess of Great Britain is second, whilst Slovakia pick up their first medal of the Games with Matej Benus taking home the bronze.

Canoe Slalom top eight Flashscore

17:31 CET - After their women's team took gold in the team archery yesterday, the men's team follow suit today with a 5-1 victory over hosts France in front of a raucous crowd.

They shot beautifully, dropping just seven points from their 18 arrows, gaining their sixth gold in the last seven Olympic events in this discipline. Korea and archery just go hand-in-hand.

For France, the silver is still an achievement - it's their first in the event in their history.

17:09 CET - History for Turkey in the archery! The men's team have picked up their first-ever medal in the event, beating China 6-2 in the bronze medal match, just their second win over that nation in their history.

17:05 CET - Away from the action, and it's bad news for British swimmer Adam Peaty, who has tested positive for COVID, Team GB said on Monday, a day after he narrowly missed out on the 100 metres breaststroke gold at the Olympic Games in Paris.

16:51 CET - The pool stage of the women’s rugby sevens has ended with France, Australia and New Zealand taking the top spots in the groups and the USA, Great Britain and Canada qualifying for the last eight from second place in their respective pools. The remaining two quarter-final slots were taken by Ireland and China.

16:21 CET - Staying with the German Olympic team and to Lille, where Germany's women basketball team have seen off Belgium 83-69 to get their tournament started with a bang.

Leonie Fiebich starred for the winners as she picked up an 8.3 rating, according to our data.

The two sides do have the imperious USA side in their group, so points at this stage are vital.

Germany - Belgium match stats Flashscore

15:59 CET - Germany have picked up a gold medal in the eventing individual jumping thanks to rider Michael Jung. Australia's Christopher Burton came in second place with Great Britain's Laura Collett in third.

Michael Jung of Germany riding Chipmunk Frh in action before winning gold Reuters

15:40 CET - Tom Pidcock has gone back-to-back in the mountain biking cross-country race to win his second gold medal in his career, but it wasn't easy for the British cyclist. He battled, literally, past home favourite Victor Koretzky in the final stages to win after he had had a puncture early on needing him to make up a 40-second gap on the Frenchman. A ride for the ages!

15:35 CET - Serbia's Novak Djokovic (37) has defeated his old enemy Rafael Nadal (38) of Spain 6-1, 6-4 in their second-round men's tennis match. Nadal rallied to make the second set interesting but ultimately, he was no match for Djokovic today in what might have been their last meeting on court.

14:34 CET - China's number two seed Fan Zhendong and defending champion Chen Meng have swept past their opponents 4-0 in the first round of the men's and women's singles event at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Fan beat Ukraine's Yaroslav Zhmudenko while Chen ousted Algeria's Lynda Loghraibi to reach the round of 32.

Fan, who posted that Paris could be his "last dance" on China's social media platform Weibo, had lost to the great Ma Long 4-2 in the final in Tokyo without fans due to COVID-19.

"The biggest difference in this game is the atmosphere from the audience. I was here to check out the venue yesterday and to be honest, I didn't expect this. When I play, I think it's an inspiration to me," said Fan.

Number two seed Fan Zhendong Reuters

14:21 CET - Both of the men's pool games on the hockey court are done for the day with medal contenders Australia managing to battle past Ireland by a scoreline of 2-1, whilst India and Argentina have finished 1-1.

14:06 CET - American super heavyweight Joshua Edwards was eliminated from the Paris Olympics after losing to Italy's Diego Lenzi, while Australia's Harry Garside and Tyla McDonald also suffered defeats on Monday.

Top seed Edwards, one of the favourites to win a medal in the super heavyweight competition, tried to use his range and keep Lenzi at bay with his jab, but the Italian connected with a couple of powerful right hands in the first two rounds.

The American, who was given a point deduction in the second round, just about edged the third, but it was too little too late.

13:49 CET - Here we go then - Tennis titans Nadal and Djokovic go head-to-head once again, follow the action with us live in our tennis tracker!

13:40 CET - Team gold for Great Britain in eventing after three days of tough competition. Laura Collett brought it home with the final run of the showjumping portion to give her trio the win. In second is France, who jumped well, whilst Japan are a surprise third, earning their first medal in the event.

It is Great Britain's first gold medal of the Games, coming on day three.

13:22 CET - Meanwhile, over in Lille, have we seen one of the biggest upsets in Olympic basketball history? Nigeria, in their debut match, have bested five-time medallists Australia 75-62 to kick off their campaign in style. Ezinne Josephine Kalu was the star for them with 19 points.

Nigeria - Australia match stats Flashscore

And at Roland Garros, world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland is through to the third round of the women’s Olympic tournament after brushing aside France’s Diane Parry 6-1, 6-1.

13:18 CET - Argentina made a little bit of history at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium this morning as both the country's lightweight double sculls crews made the Olympic semi-finals for the first time.

With Monday's morning rowing program mostly made up of repechages and semi-finals for those eliminated from the main single sculls competitions, both Argentinian lightweight crews secured third-place finishes to progress to the semis and keep their Olympic medal hopes alive.

"We are very proud, it's amazing to be here and to have accomplished this goal. We are very, very happy," a beaming Sonia Baluzzo Chiarruzzo told Reuters after she and Evelyn Silvestro finished behind Ireland and Canada to secure their semi-final berth.

"(The secret was) to row together, to row as synchronized as possible and to race like there was nothing to lose and all to gain," Chiaruzzo added.

Sonia Baluzzo Chiaruzzo of Argentina and Evelyn Silvestro of Argentina in action Reuters

13:01 CET - Just under 30 minutes to go until Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic enter the court for their 60th meeting and what could be their last.

They haven't met since 2022, but three of their last four meetings have come on the same clay that will be below their feet this afternoon.

Djokovic - Nadal last four matches Flashscore / Reuters

12:39 CET - China have suffered its first badminton defeat of the Paris Olympics on Monday, when mixed doubles favourites Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping were upset by Malaysian duo Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the opening session of group play.

The country has long dominated Olympic badminton, winning 47 medals, or more than double the combined tally of Indonesia and South Korea, the second- and third-most successful teams. In 17 group stage matches in three days in Paris so far, it has now been defeated once, while in Tokyo, China lasted four days before losing a match.

Chen and Toh won 21-17, 15-21, 16-21 against Huang and Feng.

"I am happy we overcame them and gave them a good fight," Toh said. "They played a very good game and they really pushed us to the maximum."

Chen Tang Jie and Toh Eh Wei celebrate their win Reuters

Meanwhile in the Seine, Paris Olympics organisers have cancelled the triathlon swimming training session in the river for a second day on Monday, 24 hours before the men's race, after heavy rain late last week increased both pollution levels and the speed of the current.

Fifty-five triathletes are scheduled to line up at 08:00 CET on Tuesday on a floating pontoon next to the Pont Alexandre III and dive into the Seine, marking the first time athletes have competed in the river at an Olympics since 1900.

The women's individual race is scheduled for Wednesday, also at 08:00 CET.

Paris 2024 Organising Committee CEO Etienne Thobois said he was confident the event would be held as scheduled and that organisers were counting on a day of warm sunshine on Monday to lower water levels in the river and slow the current.

"We are confident we can hold the event on Tuesday," Thobois told a news conference. "The required flow of the river of one cubic metre per second has been met and we don't have an issue."

A final call on whether Tuesday's race will go ahead will be made at 04:00 CET, based on samples from the river taken 24 hours before, he added.

The pontoon used in the Seine to start races Reuters

12:33 CET - Over to the shooting range, where men's 10-metre air rifle world record holder Lihao Sheng has lived up to his billing, winning the gold medal by 0.8 points from Sweden's rising star Victor Lindgren with Miran Maricic from Croatia taking bronze.

10-metre air rifle top five Flashscore

12:07 CET - Tom Daley and Noah Williams put up a good fight but China were just too strong in the first diving final of the day, claiming gold courtesy of Yang Hao and Lian Junjie with Great Britain getting silver and Canada taking bronze.

China have claimed another gold Flashscore

10:36 CET - The first gold medal of the day has been won by South Korea, with Ban Hyojin winning the women's 10m air rifle event ahead of China's Huang Yuting and Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat.

Silver medallist Yuting Huang of China, gold medallist Hyojin Ban of South Korea and bronze medallist Audrey Gogniat of Switzerland pose with their air rifles Reuters

10:00 CET - Things are very much underway for the day in Paris with a number of heats and early-round clashes already taking place in multiple sports including badminton, fencing and shooting, but the first major event of the week will begin in an hour: the final of the men's Synchronised 10m Platform in the diving.

08:00 CET - Day three of Olympic action is here and there is a lot to look forward to! There are medal events in shooting, diving, archery, judo, swimming and much more - follow it all with us here.

In addition to the big medal events, there is the small matter of Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal this afternoon in quite possibly one final dance between two of the greatest players to play the sport. Buckle in.