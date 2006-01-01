Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Paris Olympics roundup: El Bakkali bags double as Hall stretches for gold

Paris Olympics roundup: El Bakkali bags double as Hall stretches for gold

El Bakkali defended his Olympic title
El Bakkali defended his Olympic titleAFP
Morocco's steeplechase king Soufiane El Bakkali on Wednesday became just the third Arab to win double Olympic gold while Jamaica's Roje Stona upset the favourites to claim a memorable men's discus title.

In a thrilling 400m final, American Quincy Hall overtook Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith in the final metre to win the 400m and become the fourth-fastest one-lap performer in history.

A capacity 69,000 crowd at the Stade de France also saw Nina Kennedy bag a first-ever women's pole vault gold for Australia.

Three-time world champion El Bakkali timed 8min 06.05sec for victory in the 3000m steeplechase ahead of American Kenneth Rooks and Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot.

His second Olympic gold, having first win in the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games, leaves him in a small group of Arab athletes to have doubled up at the Summer Games.

Only his Moroccan compatriot Hicham El Guerrouj, who won 1500m and 5,000m gold in Athens 2004, and Tunisian swimmer Oussama Mellouli (1500m freestyle in Beijing 2008 and 10km marathon in London 2012) have achieved the feat.

El Bakkali celebrates
El Bakkali celebratesAFP

The discus produced a feast of high-level throwing, Stona coming out on top to upset world record holder Mykolas Alekna.

Lithuanian Alekna had broken the Olympic record with his best mark of 69.97m on his second effort.

But plans to emulate his father Virgilijus, who won two Olympic titles in 2000 and 2004, were scotched by the Jamaican.

Stona, coached by American Ryan Crouser who won an unprecedented third consecutive shot put gold on Saturday, stole the show when he threw out an Olympic record of 70.00m on his fourth attempt.

On the track, Hall produced a perfectly-timed finish and savage dip for victory in the 400m in 43.40sec.

The 26-year-old pipped a desperately disappointed Hudson-Smith, who improved his own European record to 43.44sec. Zambia's Muzala Samukonga took bronze in 43.74sec.

It was the first time ever that five athletes had gone below 44 seconds in the same race.

Hall became the first American man to win the one-lap event at the Olympics since LaShawn Merritt in Beijing in 2008.

"It means a lot," said Hall, who was only a bronze medallist at last year's world championships. "I've been putting a lot of work in. This is my second year running the 400.

"Last year I told you guys I was going to get a better medal this year. Guess what? I got one gold."

Quincy Hall stretches over the line to win gold
Quincy Hall stretches over the line to win goldAFP

The fourth gold of the night went to Australia as Kennedy cleared a best of 4.90m.

American Katie Moon, the defending champion with whom Kennedy had shared world gold in Budapest last year, claimed silver on countback from Canada's Alysha Newman after they both managed 4.85m.

Lyles on track

A trio of track stars safely negotiated their way into their respective event finals.

Noah Lyles qualified for the 200m final on Wednesday to stay on track for the first Olympic men's sprint treble since Usain Bolt achieved the feat at the 2016 Rio Games.

The American three-time world champion, who won the 100m by five-thousandths of a second from Jamaican Kishane Thompson in 9.79sec, finished second in his semi-final behind Botswana's Letsile Tebogo.

Tebogo, also a finalist in the 100m, struck a psychological blow to Lyles, crossing the line in 19.96sec, while Lyles timed 20.08sec.

Tebogo beats Lyles to clock fastest time in men's 200m semi-finals
Tebogo beats Lyles to clock fastest time in men's 200m semi-finalsAFP

Defending champion Karsten Warholm wrapped up his semi-final to progress to Saturday's final of the 400m hurdles.

Warholm, who set a sensational world record in winning gold at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago, will be joined by arch-rivals Rai Benjamin and Alison Dos Santos, although the latter had to qualify as a fastest loser.

And finally three-time world champion Grant Holloway's quest for an elusive Olympic 110m hurdles gold remained on track.

The 26-year-old American streaked home in an impressive 12.98sec, finishing far ahead of the rest of the field after a dynamite start.

Full medal standings
Full medal standingsFlashscore
Mentions
AthleticsEl Bakkali SoufianeLyles NoahHudson-Smith MattTebogo LetsileWarholm KarstenCrouser RyanMerritt LaShawnNewman AlyshaBenjamin RaiHolloway GrantOlympic Games
Related Articles
Tebogo beats Lyles to clock fastest time in men's 200m semi-finals
Five standout London Diamond League events ahead of Paris Olympics
Noah Lyles runs 100 metres personal best in final Olympic tune-up at Diamond League
Show more
Athletics
Morocco's El Bakkali retains steeplechase title after Girma falls in dramatic final
Updated
Australia's Kennedy soars to women's pole vault title after epic battle with USA's Moon
Fast-finishing Hall stuns Hudson-Smith to take 400m gold for USA
Updated
Sweden's Duplantis: Pole vault's invincible record-breaking superstar
Kenya's Wanyonyi fastest in red-hot 800m heats at Paris Olympics
Spain make Olympic walking history with gold in inaugural marathon relay
Olympic Highlights Day 12: Volleyball giants meet for final spot, records to tumble on track
Olympics 2024 round-up: Thomas wins 200m as Hocker shocks world in 1500m final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olmo in Barcelona to complete move, Atleti and Chelsea trading players
Paris Olympics LIVE: Hall & El Bakkali star in athletics as Australia make golden history
EXCLUSIVE: Norwich City agree deal with RB Salzburg for Forson Amankwah
Will Atletico break the domination of Real and Barcelona after spending spree?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings