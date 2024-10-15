Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Poland snatch point against Croatia in six-goal Nations League thriller

Poland snatch point against Croatia in six-goal Nations League thriller

Croatia's Martin Baturina and Poland's Jakub Moder vie for the ball
Croatia's Martin Baturina and Poland's Jakub Moder vie for the ball Sergei Gapon / AFP
Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League (UNL) remains wide open after Poland and Croatia played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the PGE Narodowy Stadium.

Despite benching captain Robert Lewandowski, Poland’s start was blistering as Piotr Zielinski fired them into a fourth-minute lead. Kacper Urbanski threaded an impossible ball through to the Inter Milan midfielder and he thumped it home into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

It was the opening salvo in an extraordinary 45 minutes of football as Croatia were raised from their slow start thanks to an incredible goal from Borna Sosa.

As the ball fell from the cold Warsaw night sky, the defender advanced and thumped an unstoppable volley beyond a helpless Marcin Bułka in the Polish goal.

Within 10 minutes of the equaliser, the visitors were comfortably ahead, as first Petar Sucic put his side in the lead after some smart link-up play with Martin Baturina, before Baturina turned goalscorer after a defensive howler from Pawel Dawidowicz.

Croatia looked in control of the game until Nicola Zalewski grabbed his side a lifeline, drilling a low shot into the back of the net on the stroke of half-time.

If the first half belonged to the goalscorers, then the second half was more of an affair for the goalkeepers, particularly Marcin Bulka.

The Nice goalkeeper denied both Luka Modric and Igor Matanovic from distance, before producing an incredible save from an Ante Budimir header from close range.

They proved to be vital interventions, as minutes later, Sebastian Szymanski fired home an equaliser from the edge of the box after being teed up by the newly introduced Lewandowski.

For all the glory gained by Bułka in the Poland goal, it would be despair for Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, as he was sent off for catching Lewandowski’s knee with his follow-through after rushing from his area to clear a long ball.

With the man advantage, Michal Probierz’s men enjoyed more possession and momentum in the final minutes but ultimately failed to find the goal that would have brought them level on points with their opponents in Group A1.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcin Bulka (Poland)

Poland - Croatia player ratings
Poland - Croatia player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeaguePolandCroatia
Related Articles
Superstar Kylian Mbappe's golden boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines
France match against Israel to go ahead with fans allowed to attend
Spain coach De la Fuente backs fringe players to step up in Serbia clash
Show more
Football
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Updated
Resilient Scotland shut out Ronaldo's Portugal to end miserable run
Northern Ireland turn on the style as O'Neill's side thump Bulgaria
Spain thump 10-man Serbia to remain unbeaten in Nations League
Qatar's Mendes wants improvement after slow start to World Cup qualifiers
Oboabona slams Libya over Super Eagles' ordeal and urges strict action from CAF
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
Australia end Japan's winning run as South Korea down Iraq in thriller
Updated
Thomas Tuchel reportedly agrees deal to become next England manager
Updated
Most Read
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings