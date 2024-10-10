Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. France match against Israel to go ahead with fans allowed to attend

France match against Israel to go ahead with fans allowed to attend

France will host Israel in November
France will host Israel in NovemberČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Nico Vereecken / Profimedia
The Nations League match between France and Israel, on November 14th, will be played at the Stade de France and "will of course be open to the public", Paris police announced on Tuesday.

Israel has been at war with Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas since the latter staged the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7th last year.

Since then, Israel's national team have played all their home games in Hungary. Their first away game in the Nations League, against Belgium, was also moved to Hungary and played behind closed doors in Debrecen after Brussels announced that it was "impossible to organise this very high-risk match".

The Belgian football federation (RBFA) said it could not find a domestic alternative "given that in Belgium, no local administration deemed it possible to organise the Red Devils' home match against Israel".

Italy, however, decided it could host Monday's Nations League match against Israel in the northern city of Udine with fans in attendance

The city was placed on high alert, with the area around the stadium cordoned off by barriers, extra security checks and an off-limits "red zone" created some 48 hours before kick-off.

But the drastically increased levels of security, including police brought in from neighbouring region and soldiers on the stadium roof, and blaring headlines in local media about a "bunker city" were out of step with the largely relaxed atmosphere around Udine.

Hours before the match pro-Palestine demonstrators - estimated by police to be around 2,000 people - marched through central Udine flanked by several police officers.

In the sparsely-populated stadium, the majority of fans replied to weak jeers from some home fans of the pre-match Israel team announcement by breaking out into a round of applause in support of their guests.

The crowd did the same for Israel's national anthem, although there were some whistles while a small section of Italy supporters stayed seated until their own nation's anthem.

France are second in Group A2 behind Italy, who they visit in their last match. Victory over Israel would ensure a place in the quarter-finals for Les Bleus.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueIsraelFrance
Related Articles
Didier Deschamps admits Kylian Mbappe 'rape' report 'not good' for France team
Paolo Maldini's son Daniel makes Italy debut in win over Israel
France coach Deschamps' trust in Kolo Muani rewarded in win over Belgium
Show more
Football
Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz suffers ankle injury on international duty
Updated
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Bayern handed major boost as Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano return to training
Superstar Kylian Mbappe's golden boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines
Australia end Japan's winning run as South Korea down Iraq in thriller
Updated
Real Madrid 'not worried' about Stockholm reports involving Mbappe
German coach Tuchel 'in talks with FA' over England manager's job
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson to leave ambassador role
Spain coach De la Fuente backs fringe players to step up in Serbia clash
Most Read
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Asllani fires Albania to narrow Nations League victory over Georgia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings