Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Porto's Gonzalez hands MVP award to ball boy who started winning goal move

Porto's Gonzalez hands MVP award to ball boy who started winning goal move

Gonzalez battles for the ball
Gonzalez battles for the ballMiguel Vidal / Reuters
Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez (22), who assisted in the winning goal during Sunday's 2-1 home win over Braga in the Portuguese league, gave his MVP award to the ball boy whose quick supply started the move that led to the goal.

The ball boy's quick throw to Martim Fernandes helped the defender find Gonzalez with a prompt throw-in. Gonzalez played a one-two with forward Pepe before sending it through to the box, with Pepe's right-footed shot going past the keeper near the far post.

The 59th-minute goal restored the hosts' lead, ensuring second-placed Porto's seventh win in eight league matches as they trail defending champions Sporting by three points.

Gonzalez handed the ball boy his MVP award after the match.

"We got another three points today thanks to him too. He'll get the tribute he deserves," Porto head coach Vitor Bruno told reporters.

"These boys are very important. It's also necessary for those who are on the sidelines and don't directly interact with the game to realise how they can help, even from the sidelines."

Porto, who held Manchester United 3-3 in the Europa League last week, will visit Sintrense in a Portuguese Cup match on October 20.

Mentions
FootballFC PortoBragaNicolas Gonzalez
Related Articles
Ten Hag says 'don't judge us' after Manchester United snatch draw at Porto
Manchester United leave it late to salvage draw in six-goal Porto thriller
Ten Hag urges 'mad' Manchester United to take out frustration on Porto in Europa League
Show more
Football
Defender Militao out of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers with thigh injury
Injured Upamecano out of France's Nations League squad, Bade called up
Popovic's 'winning mentality' can help Australia in qualifiers, says Goodwin
Amadou Onana to miss Belgium's Nations League matches due to hamstring injury
Mbappe under fire for skipping France duty while fit enough to play for Real Madrid
Simeone satisfied with Atletico's 'collective effort' in draw with Real Sociedad
Luis Enrique optimistic about PSG's unbeaten run despite draw at Nice
Milan's Fonseca blasts penalty decisions as a circus in loss to Fiorentina
From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League
Most Read
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya
From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings