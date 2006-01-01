Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Europa League
  4. Ten Hag urges 'mad' Manchester United to take out frustration on Porto in Europa League

Ten Hag urges 'mad' Manchester United to take out frustration on Porto in Europa League

Ten Hag speaking to the media
Ten Hag speaking to the media Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (54) called on his players to use the frustration from their humbling defeat by Tottenham Hotspur as motivation to beat Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

Following the 3-0 home loss to Spurs on Sunday, Ten Hag admitted his team's mood could have been more positive.

"We are mad, mad with ourselves, especially when you lose a game like Sunday but you have to deal with it. We are mad, and from the madness we have to get motivation," Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday.

"Always, when we are not winning we are disappointed and we are also mad with ourselves."

United are 13th in the Premier League table and following a 1-1 draw with Dutch side Twente Enschede in the first Europa League match, Ten Hag said speculation about his job was inevitable.

"This club wants to be back on top and it's a long-term target. We talk every day. Every day we evaluate and review the process and where necessary we make our decisions," he said.

"Everyone has to take responsibility and that starts with me as the manager. But on the pitch, we have leadership skills and they have to stand up.

"Every game for us is important and every opponent is 100% motivated. We have to be ready to compete and fight with them."

The Dutchman said midfielder Mason Mount, who was not part of the squad that travelled to Porto, was dealing with two injury issues and that defender Luke Shaw should return to action following the October international break.

Mentions
FootballEuropa LeagueManchester UnitedFC Porto
Related Articles
Ten Hag demands Manchester United 'show resilience' in Europa League
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
European Highlights: Champions League returns with blockbuster second round of fixtures
Show more
Football
Lionel Messi scores two as Inter Miami clinch MLS Supporters' Shield
Lille coach Genesio hails perfect night after 'incredible' win over Real Madrid
Aston Villa manager Emery says winning lob over Bayern's Neuer was pre-planned
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 7?
Monaco come from behind to claim draw with Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League
10-man Juventus storm back to edge RB Leipzig in five-goal thriller
Club Brugge bounce back to beat Sturm Graz in brave Champions League display
Duran the hero as Aston Villa record historic Champions League win over Bayern Munich
Brilliant Benfica condemn underwhelming Atletico Madrid to heavy defeat
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: Aston Villa stun Bayern & Lille shock Real Madrid, Liverpool & Juve win
Alcaraz comes back to beat Sinner in thriller to win China Open in Beijing
Pochettino names first USA squad ahead of international friendlies

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings