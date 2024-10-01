Advertisement
  4. Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded

Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded

Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes after being sent off on Sunday
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes after being sent off on SundayReuters / Lee Smith
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes (30) has avoided a three-match suspension after the club successfully appealed against his red card against Tottenham Hotspur, clearing the Portuguese midfielder to play against Aston Villa this weekend, the club said on Tuesday.

He was sent off during United's 3-0 thumping by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the 42nd minute for a high challenge on midfielder James Maddison.

Fernandes was set to miss United's Premier League fixtures against Villa on Sunday, Brentford and West Ham United before his red card was overturned.

"Bruno Fernandes will be available for Manchester United's next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the Old Trafford club said in a statement.

United are 13th in the Premier League with seven points from six matches.

FootballPremier LeagueBruno FernandesJames MaddisonManchester UnitedTottenham
